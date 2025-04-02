Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has held talks with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone over a potential move to the Spanish capital, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Argentine has reportedly emerged as a ‘priority’ target for Atletico in the upcoming transfer window and is ‘excited’ by the prospect of joining forces with Simeone after the season.

While club-to-club negotiations have yet to take place, personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as discussions have already occurred between Romero’s representatives and Atletico.

Tottenham, however, see Romero as ‘untransferable’, with chairman Daniel Levy particularly keen to retain him beyond the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Cristian Romero Wants Atletico Move

Holds talks with Diego Simeone

According to Tavolieri, Tottenham could demand up to €80m (£67m) for Romero amid growing interest from top European clubs.

The 2022 World Cup winner was linked with Real Madrid earlier this year, and now Atletico have emerged as another potential destination ahead of the summer window.

The Spanish giants are expected to reinforce their central defence this offseason, as Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta’s contracts are expiring, while Clement Lenglet is set to return to Barcelona once his loan spell ends.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romero has made 17 appearances for Tottenham this season, scoring once in the Premier League.

Romero has endured an injury-hit campaign in North London, missing nearly three months of action with toe and hamstring issues.

The 26-year-old returned to action just before March’s international break and captained Ange Postecoglou’s team twice against Fulham and Bournemouth.

Tottenham are on course to finish outside the Premier League’s top 10 for the first time since the 2007/08 season, as they sit 14th in the table with nine games remaining.

The Lilywhites return to top-flight action on Thursday night, traveling to Stamford Bridge for a clash with Chelsea.

Cristian Romero's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,101

