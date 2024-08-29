Key Takeaways The most successful fantasy football wide receivers are frequently targeted on downfield routes.

Thomas Jr. led the NCAA in 10+ air yard touchdown receptions in 2023.

His skills align with Trevor Lawrence's quick, downfield passes, making Thomas Jr. a potential fantasy breakout.

With the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft , the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Brian Thomas Jr. , a dynamic wide receiver out of LSU. After losing Calvin Ridley to Tennessee in free agency, the Jaguars were in desperate need of a downfield playmaker to complement Trevor Lawrence 's arm. Enter Thomas Jr., who now has the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the latest great LSU receivers in the NFL.

Despite his impressive skill set and the clear fit with Lawrence’s deep-ball prowess, Thomas Jr. is currently being drafted outside the Top 50 in fantasy leagues — likely due to the uncertainty that often surrounds rookies. Savvy fantasy managers should recognize the value here and aggressively target Thomas Jr. as a high-upside WR3 or flex option, with the potential to become the next breakout stud in the NFL.

Related Fantasy Football 2024: Post-Hype Sleepers Every year players are undervalued for dropping duds the year before. Here are a few sleepers to grab in your drafts.

The Importance of Downfield Targets

The top 12 fantasy WRs in 2023 averaged an ADOT of 10.8 yards

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers who excel on downfield targets are crucial to fantasy football success. Unless a receiver is a unique yards-after-catch anomaly like San Francisco 49ers 's Deebo Samuel Sr. , those who primarily operate in shorter areas often struggle to make a significant fantasy impact.

According to PFF, the top 12 wide receivers in total fantasy points scored last season had an average depth of target (ADOT) of 10.8 yards. Among these, only Keenan Allen (9.9), Puka Nacua (9.4), Ja'Marr Chase (9.1), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.0) had ADOT's under 10 yards.

The remaining eight — Mike Evans (15.0), A.J. Brown (12.3), D.J. Moore (11.9), Nico Collins (11.5), Tyreek Hill (11.3), Davante Adams (11.1), Stefon Diggs (10.8), and CeeDee Lamb (10.1) — all boasted ADOT's over 10.0 yards.

Among the top six receivers in targets of 10+ air yards, four finished as fantasy WR1's last season (Hill, Adams, Lamb, Evans). The two exceptions were Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins , who are now set to be teammates in Tennessee Titans .

While Thomas Jr. may not be a direct replacement for Ridley, he is poised to step into a significant downfield role, similar to Ridley’s, which saw the second-most downfield targets in the league last season.

Most 10+ Air-Yard Targets in 2023 (PFF) Player Team 10+ AY Targets Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 86 Calvin Ridley Jacksonville Jaguars 84 DeAndre Hopkins Tennessee Titans 84 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 81 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 76 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 76

Thomas Jr.'s Downfield Prowess

Thomas Jr. led the NCAA in 10+ air yard touchdown receptions in 2023

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Given the crucial role of downfield production for fantasy success, where does Thomas Jr. fit into the equation?

According to PFF, Thomas Jr. led the entire NCAA in 10+ air-yard touchdown receptions in 2023. His ability to excel on deep routes and find the end zone is evident. During his LSU career, Thomas Jr. posted an impressive ADOT of 12.2 yards, well above the 10.8-yard average of last season’s top fantasy WRs.

Most 10+ Air Yard TDs in NCAA, 2023 (PFF) Player School 10+ AY TD Receptions Brian Thomas Jr. LSU 14 Jalen Royals Utah State 13 Brevin Easton Albany 12 Troy Franklin Oregon 12 Malik Nabers LSU 10

In this year’s preseason, Thomas Jr. ran just 28 routes, but his performance was impressive: he earned four targets, hauled in three receptions for 93 yards, and posted a 20.5-yard ADOT, per PFF.

Notably, all of his targets, receptions, and yards came on 10+ air-yard attempts. While Thomas Jr.'s ADOT will naturally regress from its preseason peak, it's promising to see the Jaguars' coaching staff leveraging his downfield skills, especially with the 84 vacated 10+ air-yard targets left behind from Ridley's departure.

Skill Match with Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence had the second-most quick, downfield completions in 2023

© Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thomas Jr.'s impressive downfield abilities align seamlessly with Trevor Lawrence’s playing style, creating an intriguing fantasy combination. Thomas Jr.’s knack for making plays on deep routes complements Lawrence’s demonstrated proficiency in executing quick, accurate downfield passes.

According to PFF, Lawrence attempted the second-most quick (under 2.5 seconds time to throw), downfield (over 10 air yards) passes in 2023, trailing only Tua Tagovailoa . His quick-strike capability led to the second-most completions, resulting in the fourth-most yards and tying for the fifth-most touchdowns in these scenarios.

Trevor Lawrence on Quick, Downfield Attempts in 2023 (PFF) Metric Count NFL Rank Attempts 98 2nd Completions 45 2nd Yards 802 4th Touchdowns 7 T-5th

The quick, downfield pass is a cornerstone of the Dolphins' explosive offense and a key reason why Tyreek Hill has dominated fantasy leagues since his trade to Miami. While Hill is a unique talent, and his skill set is difficult to replicate, Thomas Jr. might be the most fitting prospect from the 2024 draft to fill a similar fantasy-friendly role. His skills align closely with what has made Hill so impactful, making Thomas Jr. an exciting player to watch.

At the combine, Thomas Jr. showcased his speed with a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash, the second-fastest among wide receivers to run at the event in 2024.

Fastest WRs at 2024 NFL Combine Player 40-Yard Dash (secs) Xavier Worthy 4.21 Brian Thomas Jr. 4.33 Adonai Mitchell 4.34 Devontez Walker 4.36 Jacob Cowing 4.38

Thomas Jr. is poised to be one of the NFL’s biggest breakout stars with his speed and downfield skills. Currently drafted as the WR40 on Underdog Fantasy, he’s set to make a significant impact in Jacksonville and surpass expectations, making him a high-value pick with the potential for a league-winning fantasy season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy stats from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise.