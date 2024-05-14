Highlights Underrated wide receivers like McLaurin, Doubs, and Johnson offer fantasy value and potential upside.

It's hard to overstate the value of a great wide receiver in fantasy football. It's even harder to overstate the value of a plethora of them.

For players hoping to bring home their league’s trophy during the 2024 NFL fantasy season, it’s important to scout which players could make a difference, especially in the later rounds. It’s crucial to stack up big-name players, but what about the ones who surprise everyone and cement themselves as household names?

Grabbing these underrated options can result in success down the line. Sometimes they turn into a weekly starter, while other times they become a reliable backup in case of injury. Similar to how NFL general managers construct their teams, so too must a good fantasy player hoping to succeed. With plenty of roster shake-ups around the NFL this off-season, there are certain to be talented pass-catchers who end up being undervalued.

There are a wide range of reasons a receiver could end up being slept on. Their situation could have worsened, or improved without the public taking notice. Certain players are developed into better performers, while others are given a better quarterback to operate with.

Even standout rookies can become underappreciated just months after they burst onto the scene. No matter the circumstances, these players give fantasy owners great options further down the draft board.

2023 Stats for Top 10 Fantasy Sleeper WRs Player Targets Recs Yards TDs Fantasy Rank Terry McLaurin 132 79 1,002 4 WR33 Romeo Doubs 96 59 674 8 WR37 Diontae Johnson 87 51 717 5 WR43 Tank Dell 75 47 709 7 WR38 Khalil Shakir 45 39 611 2 WR61 Darnell Mooney 61 31 414 1 WR83 Jahan Dotson 83 49 518 4 WR56 Odell Beckham Jr. 64 35 565 3 WR63 Darius Slayton 79 50 770 4 WR45 Marvin Mims Jr. 33 22 377 1 WR88 *Fantasy Rankings Based on 2023 Half-PPR Scoring

1 Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin will have the most recent Heisman throwing to him

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to consistency at the wide receiver position, there are few names that come to mind before Terry McLaurin’s. The 2022 Pro Bowler has started at least 14 games in every year of his career, totaling over 900 yards each season. He’s a proven talent, and will likely be Washington’s top receiver again this year. The question is, how does a player of his caliber become underrated?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Terry McLaurin is one of just five receivers in NFL history to put up 55+ receptions and 900+ receiving yards in each of their first five seasons in the league. The others are Randy Moss, A.J. Green, Mike Evans, and D.K. Metcalf.

McLaurin hasn’t exactly had superstars throwing to him throughout his NFL career. Through most of his years, he’s been making due with a mediocre situation. This was true again last season, as the Washington Commanders wound up 4-13 after a year of instability at the quarterback position. Nevertheless, McLaurin hit the 1,000 yard mark for the fourth consecutive season.

Commanders' Leading Passer by Year During McLaurin's Career Year Player TDs INTs Passing Yards League Rank 2019 Case Keenum 11 5 1,707 32nd 2020 Alex Smith 6 8 1,582 35th 2021 Taylor Heinicke 20 15 3,419 19th 2022 Taylor Heinicke 12 6 1,859 31st 2023 Sam Howell 21 21 3,946 12th

After the Commanders used the second overall pick on Jayden Daniels, there’s reason to believe this could be McLaurin’s best season yet. Daniels is coming off a historic season at LSU, wherein he won the Heisman Trophy.

His most favorable aspect coming into the league is his accuracy on deep throws, which pairs perfectly with McLaurin's downfield abilities. The two form a dynamic duo, which could keep both players fantasy relevant for years to come.

If Daniels shines as a rookie as his teammates seem to think he will, this could be the lowest value McLaurin sees for quite some time. He’s currently being valued in his usual range (average draft position, or ADP, is currently WR34), despite having higher upside than ever before. If he forms an immediate connection with his rookie signal-caller, McLaurin could stack up with the best next season.

2 Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Doubs enters year three as a major piece of a rising team

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Romeo Doubs took a step forward in his second year in the league, starting in all but one game. He and the other Green Bay Packers wide receivers were the benefactors of Jordan Love’s breakout season. Assuming he continues to develop, Doubs is a great option at a low price when it comes to fantasy football.

The uncertainty around Doubs as a selection comes from the question marks around Green Bay’s wide receiver hierarchy. They have three talented young options in Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Christian Watson. No one knows who will emerge as the top target, making any of them risky selections early on in drafts. Many view Doubs as the least likely of the three, but the stats may not agree.

Packers' 2023 Receiving Leaders Player Games Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Jayden Reed 16 94 64 793 8 Romeo Doubs 17 96 59 674 8 Dontayvion Wicks 15 58 39 581 4 Christian Watson 9 53 28 422 5

Doubs was the most targeted player on the Packers last year, clearing Reed by two. He also tied Reed for the most receiving touchdowns, with eight. Despite the growing consensus that he's the third option, he proved he’s capable of being the top guy. Additionally, Doubs is likely to improve even if his target share is less than that of his fellow receivers. He’s an emerging talent for a young team that likes to put the ball in the air.

3 Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers

Johnson gets a fresh start after a trade to the Carolina Panthers

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in his NFL career, Diontae Johnson will take the field with a team that isn't the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the off-season, the Steelers sent Johnson and a draft pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick.

Johnson gives the Panthers exactly what they need at wide receiver, which is a separator. Carolina’s receivers struggled to get open last year, contributing to a miserable rookie season for Bryce Young. Now paired with Johnson, both players have a much better shot at success.

Fantasy players might struggle to trust Johnson after his zero touchdown season in 2022, but he quietly hauled in five last year. Most would agree Kenny Pickett didn’t do him any favors either, which is something that could be fixed if he works well with Young.

It’s the best outlook Johnson has had in a while, especially given his experience. Aside from Adam Thielen, Johnson is the only veteran in Carolina’s receiver room, making him even more valuable.

Career Stats of Panthers' Top Receivers Player Seasons Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Diontae Johnson 5 391 4,363 25 Adam Thielen 10 637 7,696 59 Xavier Legette N/A N/A N/A N/A Jonathan Mingo 1 43 418 0

There are still plenty of question marks about Young as the Panthers’ quarterback, but Johnson gives him a target like he hasn’t had before. Johnson’s ability to separate fills a major need, and gives Young a chance to return to his college form.

If the two connect early on, Johnson could have the best year of his career thus far, which would make him a lot more valuable in fantasy circles than his current standing, as his ADP currently stands as WR39.

4 Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Dell is coming off a fantastic rookie year, shortened by injury

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The presence of Tank Dell on this list may come as a surprise given the rookie season he put together. He formed an immediate connection with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, playing a major role in the Texans’ AFC South title. There are few questions left about Dell’s potential following last season, but many have arisen regarding other potential hindrances.

The most obvious concern about Dell’s season is his return from injury. Not only did he fracture his fibula towards the end of last season, but he was the victim of a shot at the end of April. Though he hasn’t been able to catch a break, he’s expected to make a full recovery from both.

Along with the injuries, the Texans also acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. This is great for Texans fans, but raised questions about what Dell’s role will be in the new offense. He’s likely to be third in line behind Diggs and Nico Collins, who shined as Houston’s top receiver after Dell went down. This leads many to believe Dell will be overshadowed, despite his performance as a rookie.

2023 Texans Receivers' Efficiency Stats Player Yards per Game Yards per Reception Yards per Target Tank Dell 64.5 15.1 9.5 Nico Collins 86.5 16.2 11.9 Noah Brown 56.7 17.2 10.3

Expected to be one of the best teams in the league next year, utilizing Dell shouldn’t be too much of a problem. In fact, being perceived as the third option might give him more opportunities to succeed. With a great young quarterback at the helm, it’s hard to pass up on any Texans wide receiver. Dell isn’t particularly low on the average fantasy ranking (WR29), but these other circumstances could cause him to slide in drafts.

5 Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Shakir could step up in the absence of Diggs

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being a fifth-round pick coming out of Boise State, Khalil Shakir has carved out a nice role on the Bills. Now, with Diggs being traded away and Gabe Davis signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shakir has a great opportunity to step up and make an impact. He took on a much larger role in his sophomore season, and could see a similar jump in performance thanks to a weakened Bills receiver room.

It’s difficult to gauge Shakir’s exact fantasy value, mostly due to Buffalo’s reshaped receiving corps. They signed Curtis Samuel during the off-season, a receiver who does much of his work in the slot, just like Shakir. They also spent an early second-round pick on Florida State receiver Keon Coleman. With two new prominent pieces, Shakir still looms as a question mark.

2023 Bills Receivers' Playoff Stats Player Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Stefon Diggs 17 10 73 0 Gabe Davis 13 8 147 1 Khalil Shakir 12 10 75 2

New targets may be exciting, but quarterbacks often default to receivers they’ve formed a connection with. Josh Allen has been throwing to Shakir for two years now, and trusted him enough to target him in big spots in the postseason.

If the new guys struggle to land on their feet in Buffalo, Shakir could be the top candidate to take over Diggs’ workload. The value in that potential alone should be enough for fantasy owners to take a chance on him.

6 Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons

Mooney will catch passes from a former NFC North foe

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After four years with the Chicago Bears, Darnell Mooney decided it was time for a change of scenery, joining the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Mooney wasn’t the primary target in Chicago over the last two seasons, and isn’t expected to be one in Atlanta. For that reason, the former fifth-rounder is a perfect candidate for a fantasy sleeper.

Mooney is surrounded by talent in the Falcons’ offense. Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are a highly regarded trio, expected to take a leap with Raheem Morris taking over as the head coach. With three big names taking higher priority, it’s clear why Mooney isn’t considered a must-have in fantasy. With that being said, there’s plenty of reasons he could be worth the risk.

Darnell Mooney Stats by Year Year Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2020 98 61 631 4 2021 140 81 1,055 4 2022 61 40 493 2 2023 61 31 414 1

Mooney is entering a new situation, as is quarterback Kirk Cousins. With fresh faces and a revamped coaching staff, it’s hard to say for certain who the focal points of the offense will be. The aforementioned trio are the obvious candidates, but Mooney taking on a significant role shouldn’t be counted out.

After all, the team did seek him out in free agency. There’s a good chance they have an idea for how he can return to his 2021 form, while opponents focus on the household names.

7 Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Dotson enters year three with a new quarterback

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson has been a key piece of the Commanders’ offense ever since they took him with the 16th pick in 2022. McLaurin is the obvious top option, but Dotson is next in line after Samuel's departure. Now, with Daniels stepping in, Dotson has the opportunity to build a connection with the team’s quarterback of the future.

Dotson hasn’t been a failure by any means, but his numbers aren’t what you would hope for from a first-round receiver. This is largely due to the same inconsistency at the quarterback position that has held McLaurin back. Just like his fellow receiver, Dotson is presented with his best opportunity thus far thanks to the selection of Daniels.

With what they hope to be a franchise quarterback in place, Washington can see what they really have in Dotson. He was drafted alongside some of the best up-and-coming receivers in the NFL, which suggests the potential is there.

2022 NFL Draft First Five Receivers Taken Player College Draft Pick Team Career Receptions Drake London USC 8th Falcons 141 Garrett Wilson Ohio State 10th Jets 178 Chris Olave Ohio State 11th Saints 159 Jameson WIlliams Alabama 12th Lions 25 Jahan Dotson Penn State 16th Commanders 84

Like many other receivers in these rankings, Dotson could thrive in a complimentary role. With opponents focusing on containing McLaurin, especially with the added threat of Daniels, Dotson will likely see more action.

Daniels’ downfield accuracy stretches the field, which could give Dotson more room to work in the short game. So long as Daniels doesn’t crash out in year one, Dotson should be fantasy relevant.

8 Odell Beckham Jr, Miami Dolphins

The former Rookie of the Year gets a new start in Miami

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Once the face of the wide receiver position in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has become a journeyman since his stint with the Cleveland Browns. He won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, followed by a year off from football in 2022.

He returned as a member of the Baltimore Ravens last season, before signing a new deal with the Miami Dolphins this off-season. Beckham Jr. isn’t what he used to be, but that alone could disguise his fantasy value.

Odell Beckham Jr. Stats by Team Years Team Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2014-2018 Giants 622 390 5,476 44 2019-2021 Browns 210 114 1,586 7 2021 Rams 48 27 305 5 2023 Ravens 64 35 565 3

The Dolphins' offense is a fast-paced one, full of speedy receivers. Beckham Jr. doesn’t have the same profile at this point in his career, leaving some to believe he’s simply meant to be a veteran presence in Miami. After all, how could he compete with the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for catches? While he likely won’t be the focal point of any offensive game plans, it’s a better spot than it may seem.

Beckham Jr. is now slated to be the third option in the passing game for a team that loves to put the ball in the air. This is evidenced by Tua Tagovailoa’s league-high 4,624 passing yards last season.

Even if Beckham Jr. isn’t a part of the main receiving duo, he should still get plenty of targets. Beyond that, Hill or Waddle could easily go down given their workload. This gives Beckham Jr. an even better outlook, making for a sneaky-good late-round pick.

9 Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Slayton has been as reliable as they come since entering the league

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Often without recognition, Darius Slayton continues to put together solid seasons as a member of the New York Giants. The 171st overall pick of 2019 has quietly led the team in receiving yards in all but one year since being drafted. The team added LSU standout Malik Nabers in the first round of this year’s draft, but that doesn’t mean Slayton will phase into irrelevance.

Slayton is by no means a player who will come off the board in the early rounds of a fantasy draft. He isn’t a superstar, but rather, a reliable option week in and week out. For fantasy players, he serves as a solid backup in the case of an injury. This consistency could dissipate due to a developing young receiver room, but that shouldn’t be the expectation.

Giants Leading Receiver by Season Year Player Targets Receptions Receiving Yards 2019 Darius Slayton 84 48 740 2020 Darius Slayton 96 50 751 2021 Kenny Golladay 76 37 521 2022 Darius Slayton 71 46 724 2023 Darius Slayton 79 50 770

Contrary to the young guns, Slayton has an established rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones. Trust in the younger talents will likely come over time, but it’s already there for Jones and Slayton. Even if Jones does immediately connect with Nabers, it could give Slayton more opportunities to succeed.

The offense will be more productive as a whole, and Slayton will be matched up against weaker defenders. He still isn’t an ideal every-week starter, but he's a bench option or bye week fill-in worth considering.

10 Marvin Mims Jr, Denver Broncos

The Oklahoma product is a deep sleeper with just 22 career catches

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Taken with the 63rd pick in last year’s draft, Marvin Mims Jr. looked like an exciting new addition to a talented Denver Broncos receiver room. He was touted as a developmental piece, and had a rookie season that backed up that narrative.

He only totaled 22 receptions on 33 targets, one of which he took in for a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score against the Dolphins, becoming the only rookie to return a kickoff to the house in the last two seasons.

The potential is there with Mims Jr., it’s just a matter of whether it’s utilized. When it comes to fantasy football, he’s a classic late-round boom or bust type player. The upside is there, but there isn’t anything definitely suggesting he’ll have a breakout season. This makes him a great option for fantasy owners looking to grab a late steal to close out their roster.

2023 Most Yards per Kickoff Return (min. 10 attempts) Player Yards/Return Returns Kick Return TDs KaVontae Turpin 29.2 10 0 Velus Jones Jr. 27.2 16 0 Raheem Blackshear 26.9 16 0 Marvin Mims Jr. 26.5 15 1

Sean Payton had a hand in drafting Mims Jr., which means he had a vision of some sort for the high-potential prospect. With Jerry Jeudy being traded to Cleveland, Mims Jr. has an opportunity to seize the second option role behind Courtland Sutton.

Assuming he does, and if QB Bo Nix excels in his rookie year, Mims Jr. could show signs of a promising career to come. If he maximizes the potential he flashed as a return specialist, this could be his lowest fantasy price tag for years to come.

