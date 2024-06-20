Highlights Jakobi Meyers' large target share provides a safe floor, making him a solid late-round pick due to his potential to be a week-winning player.

Gus Edwards will benefit from the Chargers' run-heavy offense and goal-line presence, making him a valuable RB2 with a low ADP of 114.4.

Gabe Davis has the potential for big plays in an offense with a high-scoring schedule, making him an intriguing late-round pick in best ball formats.

When it comes to fantasy football, the first few rounds always dominate conversations and draft plans, but it's important not to overlook your late-round pickups as they could turn out to be league-winning selections.

One of the worst feelings as a fantasy football manager is watching your opponent defeat you with the player you passed on late in the draft. In order to beat your leaguemates to the punch in 2024, keep an eye out for these sleepers late in your draft.

1 Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Meyers will be a consistent bench option with potential to boom

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jakobi Meyers 2023 Stats Targets Receptions Yards TDs 2023 Rank 2024 ADP 106 71 807 8 21 127.8

Despite competing for targets with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers still found a way to accrue a healthy chunk of targets. Depending on how deep your league is, you might be able to get away with drafting Meyers with your last pick.

Triple-digit targets provide a safe floor for any receiver, and getting a player capable of that workload past the 13th round strengthens the depth of any roster. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has big expectations for Meyers this season, and praised the 27-year-old receiver's performance so far this offseason:

When you say I need a dog, Jakobi is that dog. Jakobi is an alpha. Jakobi is fearless. Jakobi works probably as hard as any player on our team. You saw this last year... He could be easily a 100 reception and 1,000-yard receiver.

Players like Meyers don't typically find themselves on the back page of the playbook, and as the last receiver taken for your fantasy team, Meyers has week-winning potential. Outside of Adams, the only real threat to Meyers' targets is Michael Gallup, who is a newcomer to the team and hasn't done much for fantasy managers since 2020.

There aren't any signs of regression, and if Pierce's words are taken seriously, Meyers could actually improve on his solid 2023 campaign. Meyers will produce fantasy-viable numbers in 2024, and with an ADP of 127.8, it makes perfect sense to put him on your team.

2 Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers

New city, new Gus?

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Gus Edwards signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason as part of a major personnel overhaul for the team. Since the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach, several staple skill position players, including Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, have departed, changing the identity of the offense.

Harbaugh's run-heavy style of offense is sure to feature Edwards on early downs and in goal-line sets.

Top Running Backs Inside the 5-Yard Line 2023 Player Attempts Yards TDs Gus Edwards* 19 31 12 Raheem Mostert 19 15 11 David Montgomery 18 19 6 *All stats led NFL RBs

Edwards also will no longer compete for carries with his quarterback like he did with the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson ran 148 times for a whopping 821 yards, which led the team. Edwards followed closely with 810 rushing yards, but that number has an opportunity to improve now that he's in line to be the featured runner.

Edwards' goal-line skill set and bigger opportunity should make him at least an RB2 in 2024, but he comes with an extremely low 114.4 ADP. If you enjoy using the "Zero-RB" draft strategy, Edwards should be on your radar.

3 Gabe Davis, Jacksonville Jaguars

Davis has a new opportunity with a new quarterback in 2024

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley left behind a massive 136-target vacuum waiting to be filled by new Jacksonville Jaguars receivers. Even though the team took LSU receiver Brian Thomas in the first round, there is still a case to be made for Davis becoming Jacksonville's second option behind Christian Kirk. Gabe Davis finished 2023 with a career-best in yards and touchdowns, which made him an enticing free agent signing in the first place.

Kirk will likely still be the high-target receiver for the Jaguars, but Davis is a threat to make a big play at any moment. Davis's 16.6 yards per catch ranked sixth in the NFL in 2023. If you play Best Ball formats, Gabe Davis should be an automatic target late in your draft.

Davis will still be a great late addition to any roster, however. Davis and the Jaguars face a forgiving schedule for quarterbacks and receivers. Fantasy Pros ranks Jacksonville first in terms of ease of schedule for quarterbacks and eighth for receivers. Points will be scored, make no mistake, and Davis will be the big-play guy in Duval County.

If you think Thomas is set to have a bigger year, you'll have to pay a higher price. Davis could easily match Thomas' first-year production, but you can get him several rounds later.

ADP For Jacksonville Jaguars Receivers Name ADP Christian Kirk 64 Brian Thomas Jr. 93.2 Gabe Davis 142

4 Marshawn Lloyd (R), RB Green Bay Packers

The rookie could have a major fantasy impact

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Marshawn Lloyd will likely go undrafted in most leagues, but the rookie could turn some heads and take the starting role from a regressing Josh Jacobs. The Green Bay Packers signed Jacobs to a four-year deal after leaving the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Jacobs saw a career low in yards per carry, gaining just 3.5 yards on average. Jacobs also missed five out of the last six games with a quad injury. If Jacobs doesn't live up to his $48 million contract, the Packers' backfield could be wide open.

The Packers drafted Lloyd in the third round to add to an offense that Jordan Love elevated to a postseason level of play in 2023. The Packers' offense will surely come out strong again, and a healthy running game will be a focus.

Lloyd will most likely directly compete with A.J. Dillon for playing time to start the season. Dillon did not impress fantasy managers in the six games Aaron Jones missed in 2023. Dillon's shockingly low ADP of 246 suggests he won't be a serious factor in fantasy football this season.

The table is set for Lloyd to have an explosive rookie campaign, and he is worth taking in the 14th or 15th round. Should Lloyd see significant playing time, he could be a regular part of your lineup, which isn't bad considering just how late, if at all, he's going in drafts.

5 Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

The second-year QB could see major improvements in 2024

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, 66 different quarterbacks started a game. There's a good chance your fantasy QB went down with an injury or got benched at some point in 2023.

If you want to give yourself a security blanket, or if you just want to be the manager who takes a quarterback last, Will Levis could have a big 2024. The Tennessee Titans took Levis with the 33rd overall pick in last year's draft, and he started nine games. His numbers weren't the greatest in his performances, but the Titans made an effort to put more reliable skill positions around Levis for 2024.

Titans' Offensive Additions in 2024 Name Position Calvin Ridley Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd Running Back Tony Pollard Wide Receiver

Tennessee also hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their new head coach. If Callahan can replicate what the Bengals' offense looked like under his guidance, we could see yet another explosive passing attack emerge in the AFC.

Levis can quickly turn into a low-risk, high-reward player who can win your fantasy matchups. Fantasy Pros also ranks the Titans with the third-easiest fantasy schedule for quarterbacks in 2024, with a fantasy playoff finish against the Jaguars, who gave up the seventh-most points to QBs in 2023.

Levis is currently the QB22 on Sleeper with an ADP of 176. If you play Superflex or two-QB formats, Levis is a great option at the back of the draft, so you can load up on talent at other positions in the middle rounds.

Stats and Data provided by Pro Football Reference, Fantasy Pros, and Sleeper.