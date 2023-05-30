US tennis star Sloane Stephens has revealed the FBI is investigating the abuse she has received on social media.

The world number 30 powered into the second round of the French Open with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Karolína Plíšková yesterday (May 29th).

She was asked post-match about the AI software in place at Roland-Garros which is able to filter out abusive comments on social media platforms.

Stephens questioned the ability of the software to block abuse, before revealing the extent to which she had been subject to discrimination online.

Sloane Stephens questions effectiveness of AI blocking social media abuse

The technology, developed by Bodyguard.ai, can identify and remove racist, homophobic, and other forms of hate speech. It cannot filter private messages, however.

“It’s [social media abuse] obviously been a problem my entire career,” said Stephens. “It has never stopped. If anything, it’s only gotten worse.

“I did hear about the software [which is available at the French Open]. I have not used it.

“I have a lot of obviously key words banned on Instagram and all of these things, but that doesn’t stop someone from just typing in an asterisk or typing it in a different way, which obviously software most of the time doesn’t catch.”

Social media abuse investigated by the FBI

Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017, then opened up about the extent of social media abuse she had received.

"I mean, obviously when there is FBI investigations going on with what people are saying to you online, it's very serious," she said, without referring to a specific case.

"Obviously it's been something that I have dealt with my whole career. I think that, like I said, it's only continued to get worse, and people online have the free rein to say and do whatever they want behind fake pages, which is obviously very troublesome."

"It's something I have had to deal with my whole career and something I will continue to deal with, I'm sure. That's that."

Stephens will take on Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the French Open tomorrow.

The 30-year-old rose to prominence in 2017 after winning the US Open, reaching the French Open final the following year and rocketing up to world number three.

Stephens has struggled to reach the same level since, although she did win the Abierto Zapopan – a WTA 250 event in Mexico – in February 2022.