Liverpool are preparing for a huge clash with Man City where manager Arne Slot's team selection could potentially decide the future of Joe Gomez.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate is set for a period on the sidelines after he tangled with Real Madrid's Endrick late in the Champions League clash last week, and a six-to-eight week spell out looks likely. That leaves the role of Virgil Van Dijk's partner wide open, and Gomez will feel he deserves his chance to shine, and there is a sense that if he isn't afforded this opportunity, he should look to move for pastures new in January.

Hailing from Charlton's youth academy, Gomez has been in and around the Reds' squad for almost the entirety of his career, and has amassed well over 200 appearances. He currently stands as the longest-serving player for the Merseyside outfit, currently earning £85,000 per week in wages, but opportunities have been difficult to come by this season, and we are now reaching a make-or-break moment in his career.

Minutes Few and Far Between for Joe Gomez

The 27-year-old must consider an exit if this continues

In stark contrast to his sparse opportunities this season, Gomez saw plenty of game time last term, recording a total of 51 appearances across all competitions. Now, with just eight so far this term, averaging just over half an hour per outing, it is evident the defender is not experiencing enough competitive football.

Joe Gomez' 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Appearances 8 Minutes 269 Pass completion 83.3% Tackles won per 90 1.67 Aerial duels won per 90 3.00

Star duo, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have hoarded the bulk of the minutes for players in this position, which has left Gomez and Jarrel Quansah competing for an additional spot. Liverpool have demonstrated a commitment to developing the youth at the club in recent years and, as such, Quansah's long-term potential will always be prioritized. A future for Gomez at the club remains unclear in a deputy role, which is precisely why a move away from Anfield would guarantee him plenty more minutes.

Moreover, the 27-year-old is well within his prime years, and a lack of football is far from ideal for his career. If he isn't to be afforded an opportunity in place of Konate, he must see his quality best used elsewhere and this, in tandem with his experience in top-flight football, he will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors. Last summer, Crystal Palace were among the clubs to register an interest, while Aston Villa were also considering a swoop for the Catford-born man.

A tough Premier League encounter against title-rivals Manchester City awaits for Liverpool this weekend, as they hope to extend their lead atop the table. Konate's absence will be felt, and it is yet to be seen who fills in as deputy for the Frenchman, but Gomez will feel this is his chance to prove his worth, as it approaches the make-or-break point for his tenure as a Liverpool player.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 30/11/2024