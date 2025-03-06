Somehow, just somehow, Liverpool managed to escape Parc des Princes with the advantage going into the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie after Harvey Elliott’s 87th-minute strike split the two sides on Wednesday night.

In truth, Arne Slot’s men struggled to create in front of goal – as evidenced by their solitary shot on target, which went in – and they had Alisson Becker to thank for his sturdy performance between the sticks as he made a total of nine saves.

Diogo Jota was trusted as the Dutchman’s sole centre forward in the French capital – but the Portuguese struggled to pull up trees against Marquinhos and Willian Pacho. The introduction of Darwin Nunez, however, changed their fortunes.

The Uruguay international, 25, has had to wait patiently for opportunities under Slot since the manager’s arrival in the summer, and he’s now given the ex-Feyenoord chief a selection headache for their upcoming encounter with Southampton.

Nunez Offers Slot Selection Headache

The Uruguayan made the difference vs a high-flying PSG