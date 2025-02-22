Despite receiving a red card against Everton, Arne Slot is still expected to be on the touchline for Liverpool in their league clash with Manchester City, according to talkSPORT.

Slot succeeded the long-serving and much-beloved Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer, the German having stepped down from his role after nine years. During Klopp’s tenure, he returned Liverpool to a position of consistently competing for honours - something that Slot has looked to continue.

The former Feyenoord boss has enjoyed a blistering start to life with the Reds. They sit atop the Premier League table after 26 games played and in the first season of the newly-formatted Champions League, Slot’s side finished first in the league stage. Not only that, but Liverpool are also set to play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Set to serve a suspension for being sent off against Everton, it appears that the Dutchman will still be on the touchline for Liverpool’s clash with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City - their main title rivals in recent years.

Slot Expected to be in Touchline for City Game

Suspension not yet finalised for Liverpool boss

Liverpool faced Everton in the final-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park earlier this month. It appeared that the Reds were set to further their advantage at the top of the table, thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah that saw them overturn an early Beto goal.

James Tarkowski, however, thundered home a strike in the 98th minute to secure a point for the Toffees and send the Everton fans into rapture. After the game, Slot was dismissed for allegedly showing aggression to Michael Oliver, as a potential foul on Ibrahima Konate in the build-up was not flagged by the Video Assistant Referee.

Liverpool's 2024-25 Season So Far Competition Position/Stage Wins Draws Losses Points Premier League 1st 18 7 1 61 Champions League Round of 16 7 0 1 21 League Cup Final 4 0 1 N/A FA Cup Out 1 0 1 N/A

As a result, Slot was expected to serve a two-match ban after being shown the red card. Though the Premier League originally confirmed this on their website, the statement was swiftly removed. The matter is now with the Football Association, who have not decided what their punishment will be, as the process often takes around 10 days, as per The Sporting News.

Due to there being no conclusive decision yet, it stands that Slot will be on the touchline for Liverpool’s clash with City, having previously been present for their win over Wolves and draw against Aston Villa. Slot, who has served a suspension already this season, could only miss two games when the FA eventually confirm that the ban will stand.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 22/02/2025)