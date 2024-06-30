This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Declan Rice was involved in an altercation with Slovakia's manager at full-time.

Tensions were high after England came back to win their last-16 meeting in Gelsenkirchen.

Slovakia led until Jude Bellingham scored a bicycle kick deep into injury time, and Harry Kane then scored the winner in extra time.

England midfielder Declan Rice was seen getting into a confrontation with Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona after the Three Lions 2-1 win at Euro 2024. After what was largely another spiritless and drab performance by Gareth Southgate's men, a Jude Bellingham overhead kick and an extra-time winner from Harry Kane helped the 2021 runners-up secure their place in the quarter-finals where they will meet Switzerland.

Slovakia will be left feeling hard done by as they were the better team for much of the proceedings. Having come so close to an incredible victory, emotions were clearly running high as their 55-year-old boss was seen coming to blows with the Arsenal anchorman.

Rice Confronts Slovakia Manager

The 25-year-old had to be pulled away from the scene by his teammates

As shown in the footage below, Rice can be seen shaking hands with the match officials at the end of the game when Calzona storms over. The Italian appeared to confront the referee and his assistants and shoved the England international out of the way in order to do so.

Rice retaliated, shoving the opposition boss back and squaring up to him whilst delivering some stern words. A Slovakia staff member then burst into shot, grabbing Rice's neck before Ivan Toney pulled Rice away from the situation.

The fierceness that the midfield powerhouse showed after the full-time whistle matched what he displayed throughout the course of the 120 minutes. The former West Ham captain made a number of vital challenges throughout and made up for some sloppiness from his other teammates on numerous occasions.

Bellingham Brilliance Saves England

Late goals secured an unlikely turnaround for the Three Lions

Up until the last minute of stoppage time, it appeared that England were going to limp out of the tournament with a performance that eerily resembled the embarrassing defeat to Iceland eight years ago. However, Gareth Southgate's job was saved when Jude Bellingham produced an outrageous overhead kick to send the game to extra-time.

The 21-year-old, who has struggled to make his mark so far this summer, pulled out the audacious effort when it was needed most like only world-class players can. A minute into the second-half, Harry Kane popped up after an anonymous display to head home from close range to send his country through to the quarter-finals, where they will meet Switzerland.

After the final whistle, the England captain spoke in glowing terms of his inspirational teammate: