Dricus du Plessis and the ever controversial Sean Strickland locked horns in a main event rematch at UFC 312 for the middleweight title in Sydney, Australia last night. The first encounter between the two took place just over 12 months ago, when the pair met at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada. The South African Du Plessis beat Strickland via split decision that night, but this time around, it was a lot more convincing.

The two crossed paths once more at UFC 312 where, again, Du Plessis was victorious to retain his middleweight title. The win this time came via unanimous decision over his American opponent, extending the champion’s run to 11 wins consecutively. Without a doubt, the best shot of the bout came during the fourth round, when Du Plessis landed an overhand right, which clearly broke Strickland's nose and caused blood to pour down the American's face.

After the fourth round, Strickland was told by his trainer that he needed a “finish” and that he had to “take chances.” Strickland kept up the pressure for the final round, and ensured his opponent had no chance for a big finish, but it wasn't enough to stop the result going against him once again via the judges' scorecards.

Du Plessis landed 147 significant strikes, which is 19 more than what Strickland landed. The South African also landed more significant strikes in four of the five rounds, with the exception of the fourth round.

The win for ‘Stillknocks’ means he is now tied for the third-most UFC middleweight title wins alongside UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin.

Dricus du Plessis & Sean Strickland's pro MMA records (as of 09/02/25) Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland Fights 25 36 Wins 23 29 Losses 2 7

What Was Said After Du Plessis vs Strickland

Strickland was gracious in defeat, while Du Plessis eyed further domination

After the fight, Strickland called Du Plessis a “bad motherf******."