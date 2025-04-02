Such is the high-octane nature of the Premier League; all players are required to be quick. You know how the old adage goes: slow and steady wins the race – but, when it comes to plying your trade in England’s primary division, that isn’t necessarily true.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur central defender Micky van de Ven, Manchester City's Matheus Nunes and Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest are among the division’s quickest players – but who, from a statistical standpoint, are the slowest of the bunch?