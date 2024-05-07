Highlights Richard Keys has criticised West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten for his role in Julen Lopetegui's signing.

Moyes' exit follows last season's Europa Conference League win, though there has been recent poor form.

Ex-Sky presenter Keys labels club & director "classless" for their actions.

Richard Keys has launched a tirade on West Ham United sporting director Tim Steidten for his handling and influence on the situation surrounding the arrival of Julen Lopetegui and the exit of David Moyes - with the pundit labelling the Austrian a "sneaky weasel" with the Scottish boss set to exit the London Stadium.

Moyes won the Europa Conference League last season, alongside two top-seven finishes over the past half-decade; though a slump in form throughout 2024 has seen calls for him to depart the club. West Ham confirmed that on Monday, and with reports that Lopetegui is set to take over his position in the managerial seat, Keys has blasted Steidten for his role in proceedings at what he deems "a great club".

Keys: Tim Steidten "A Sneaky Weasel" Over Lopetegui Signing

Lopetegui has been waiting for a Premier League job for almost a year

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-Sky Sports presenter attacked both Steidten and West Ham for their work behind the scenes on Lopetegui's imminent arrival - labelling the Irons "classless" over their handling of the situation. He wrote: