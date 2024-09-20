Key Takeaways Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for a three-peat & Atlanta Falcons are looking to build off last week's victory.

Travis Kelce's quiet start & Chiefs' struggles in the ground game highlight potential weaknesses for Atlanta to exploit.

Atlanta's solid defense & Bijan Robinson's potential to impact the game point towards a competitive matchup.

Last Monday, the world witnessed Kirk Cousins march the Atlanta Falcons 70 yards for a game-winning drive against the Philadelphia Eagles . On Sunday night, the Dirty Birds get a chance to do it again against the Kansas City Chiefs .

The two-time defending champs are off to a perfect 2-0 start. They were both close calls at home, but winning doesn't have to be pretty. This week, Kansas City's pursuit of a three-peat finally hits the road.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds Team Moneyline Point Spread Total Kansas City Chiefs -162 -3.0 (-112) O46.5 (-110) Atlanta Falcons +136 +3.0 (-108) U46.5 (-110)

It has been four years since a Falcons vs. Chiefs game meant something. Both teams are looking to build off last week's one-point victory. How do these interconference squads stack up?

Related Why The Falcons Are Still the Team To Beat In the NFC South The Atlanta Falcons are still the best team in the NFC South. Don't believe us? We'll tell you why.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Recent Performance & Stats

Where in the world is Travis Kelce?

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Chiefs have been impressive thus far. They're sixth in points per game and picking up 5.9 yards per play, which ranks seventh in the league. Patrick Mahomes averages 8.3 yards per pass attempt (6th) and has only been sacked four times. Outside of three interceptions, KC has been imposing its will through the air again.

Somehow, they're doing this while Travis Kelce only has four catches for 39 yards this season. The future Hall of Famer has taken a back seat to Rashee Rice (178 receiving yards) and rookie Xavier Worthy . Kansas City will need more out of Kelce moving forward because of their underwhelming rushing attack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2022, Travis Kelce caught at least four passes in every game, including the postseason. Last season, including the playoffs, he only fell short of four receptions in two games, finishing each with three. Four catches in two games (2.0 per game) is well below his career average of 5.7 receptions per game.

On the ground, the Chiefs are 20th in yards and 19th in yards per carry. Starting RB Isiah Pacheco will be out for at least six weeks. It seems as if running the ball won't be a factor for this offense.

Based on what Atlanta's defense has done this year, that's a blessing. They're 11th in points per game, but only five teams have surrendered more rushing yards per contest. Both of their opponents rushed for more than 135 yards.

Even with a lackluster pass rush (3 sacks), the Falcons' defense is much more formidable through the air. This group is eighth in passing yards allowed per game and ninth in yards per attempt. Atlanta's lone takeaway was a Jessie Bates III interception to ice last week's win.

Offensively, the Falcons have not displayed the growth that the offseason promised. They're 24th in points per game and 19th in yardage. However, there were promising signs last week, such as zero giveaways and only one sack taken.

Led by Bijan Robinson , Atlanta averages 4.8 yards per carry, the 12th-most in the NFL . He finished with 97 rushing yards on 14 carries in Week 2. Through the air, Cousins racks up 7.2 yards per pass attempt. He has 396 passing yards, and four Falcons have at least 10 targets. They spread the ball around.

Their matchup is a Chiefs defense that is nowhere near the level of 2023's championship unit. Last year's group was second in scoring, yards, and sacks. Through two games, this year's Chiefs defense is 21st in scoring, 29th in yards allowed, and 18th in sacks.

Kansas City is getting gashed for 4.8 yards per rush attempt. Opposing QBs average 256.5 passing yards against the Chiefs, the second-most in the league. The back seven is giving up 6.9 yards per pass attempt. Their first two tests were tough, but that wasn't an excuse last year when they shut down top offenses.

Along with Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Charles Omenihu are out for the Chiefs. The Falcons have ruled out Robert Burns , while James Smith-Williams is questionable.

Related Latest Chiefs Injury Updates on Isiah Pacheco The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Pacheco for an extended period after their worst fears were realized on Monday.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Betting Trends & Picks

The Chiefs have an eight-game winning streak

Last Sunday snapped Kansas City's seven-game winning streak ATS

Three straight Chiefs games have finished over the total

The over is 4-2-0 in Kansas City's last six road games

Kansas City's opponents have scored first in four of their past five contests

The Falcons are 2-5-0 ATS in their last seven

Three of Atlanta's previous four home games ended under the total

Atlanta has gone over their team total points in four of their last five home games

The Falcons are 3-1-0 ATS against KC since 2008

Three of the previous four Falcons vs. Chiefs games finished over the total

Point Spread Pick - Atlanta Falcons Moneyline (+136)

Kansas City's winning streak, which is full of close calls, will come to an end on Sunday night. Their defense will have issues containing Robinson for most of the game. That same group isn't generating enough of a pass rush to force Cousins into mistakes.

Speaking of mistakes, the Chiefs already have four giveaways. Their ground game will be a lot duller without Pacheco, and Atlanta's secondary has been solid thus far. Mahomes won't be able to throw his way through this one, especially if he throws another interception. Aided by their home crowd, Atlanta will pull off the upset this weekend.

Over/Under Pick - Over 46.5

Both teams should exceed 20 points on Sunday. Kansas City is averaging 26.5 points per game this year. The pass protection will hold up, their QB is the best in the world, and there are enough weapons to threaten Atlanta. Even without a credible rushing attack, the Chiefs are tough to stop.

On the other side, the Falcons are facing a defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards per contest. Kansas City also allows just shy of 5.0 yards per rush attempt. Building off last week, Atlanta will get all of their playmakers involved to keep the Chiefs on their heels. Kansas City will surrender at least 20 points again. Expect this game to go over the total.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Player Props & Best Bets

Bijan Robinson Over 72.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson has 165 rushing yards already, an average of 82.5 per game. He's picking up 5.2 yards per carry and is Atlanta's clear leader in rush attempts. He'll easily get double-digit carries in this game, which is a positive sign for another productive night.

Kansas City's opponents average 4.8 yards per rush attempt. They allowed a 100-yard rusher in Week 1, and last week, Cincinnati's Chase Brown gashed them for 7.8 yards per carry. The Chiefs haven't been slowing down opposing rushers. Robinson's rushing prop easily hit last week, so let's ride it again against another shaky defensive front.

Rashee Rice 80+ Receiving Yards (-115)

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In both of their games, Atlanta let the opposing team's top receiver feast. Pittsburgh's George Pickens grabbed six balls for 85 yards in Week 1. DeVonta Smith caught seven passes for 76 yards last Monday. Slowing down the main guy hasn't been a strength of Atlanta's.

Rashee Rice's Emergence in Last Five Regular Season Games Game Targets Receptions Rec. Yards Yards per Target 2023 Wk. 14 9 9 91 10.11 2023 Wk. 15 12 6 57 4.75 2023 Wk. 16 6 5 127 21.17 2024 Wk. 1 9 7 103 11.44 2024 Wk. 2 6 5 75 12.50 Averages 8.4 6.4 90.6 10.79

Independently of the Falcons, Rice has emerged as Kansas City's top WR this season. He had 103 receiving yards to open the season, then another 75 last week. Rice enters Week 2 seventh in receiving yards league-wide. Kansas City doesn't have much to rely on rushing-wise, which bodes well for Rice's stellar start continuing.

Patrick Mahomes Over 24.5 Completions (-110)

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The running back problem puts more pressure on KC's QB to make plays. Mahomes usually delivers, especially when the lights are brighter. The Chiefs will probably throw the ball a lot in this game, giving Mahomes ample opportunity to connect with his targets at least 25 times.

It also helps him that the Falcons have been one of the worst teams at forcing incompletions. They've let opposing quarterbacks complete 75.5% of their passes, a mark that's 29th in the league. Atlanta has no problem giving up easy catches underneath, something that the Chiefs will exploit. Sunday's pass-heavy approach will see plenty of Chiefs catch passes, and Mahomes will deliver all of them en route to hitting this prop bet.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.