Key Takeaways In a rematch from last year's NFL Playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams visit the Detroit Lions in a Week 1 battle on Sunday Night Football.

The Lions enter Sunday night's matchup against the Rams as 4.5-point favorites.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has historically been a fast starter, so he should put up some yardage.

Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford will forever be linked after 2021's blockbuster trade.

Stafford accomplished what Goff couldn't, getting the Los Angeles Rams another Super Bowl ring. Meanwhile, Goff got the Detroit Lions closer to the Super Bowl than Stafford ever did, taking the team to the NFC title game a season ago. Overall, both sides seem happy with how the trade worked out.

It hasn't stopped these franchises from crossing paths, including a playoff matchup this past January, which the Lions took by a score of 24-23.

On Sunday night, they host the Rams again in front of a crowd that will be energized for one of the most promising years in Detroit football history. All love for Stafford will be out the window for at least 60 minutes.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Team Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Rams +4.5 (-110) Over 53 (-110) +180 Detroit Lions -4.5 (-110) Under 53 (-110) -218

Los Angeles, now absent Aaron Donald , is out for revenge. Detroit is on a mission to bring the city its first-ever Lombardi trophy. Who will start the new season 1-0?

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams - Recent Performance & Stats

Both offenses were in the top 10 in scoring last season

It's a fresh season, so there are no new numbers yet. However, there's plenty to talk about from 2023 and the offseason.

Detroit's secondary was awful last year, allowing the second-most yards per pass attempt. They addressed that by drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. The Lions also brought in Carlton Davis from the Bucs.

Those new corners will immediately be tested by Stafford, who threw for the sixth-most yards per game in 2023. Cooper Kupp is healthy, and Puka Nacua is coming off a record-setting rookie campaign. That will be a battle to watch, especially since the Lions struggled to get sacks (T-23), and the Rams were excellent in pass protection, surrendering the sixth-fewest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Puka Nacua caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards last season. Both numbers broke the previous record by a rookie.

On the ground, Los Angeles may have a tough time. Detroit's defense allowed the second-fewest rushing yards a year ago and limited the Rams to 68 in January. The Rams have a solid rushing attack, but that probably won't be their focus for this game.

Ball security was an area where Los Angeles excelled last year. They only gave the ball away 18 times, which was tied for sixth in the league.

When the home team has the ball, they'll be grateful that No. 99 isn't on the Los Angeles defense. That may spell doom for a Rams pass rush that also finished with 41 sacks (T-23) with him on the field. The Lions line allowed the fourth-fewest sacks and is one of the NFL's best.

That's why Detroit ended 2023 fifth in rushing. The Rams held them to 79 yards on 25 carries in January, a major reason why that game was tight. This game may hinge on whether Los Angeles sells out to stop the run.

What makes Detroit so dangerous is that they're also lethal through the air. Goff was third in passing yards per game, while Amon-Ra St. Brown ranked in the top five in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs. New Rams Kamren Curl , Tre'Davious White , and Darious Williams were brought in to boost a defense that was 20th against the pass. Sunday will provide an immediate tough test.

That trio, along with everyone else on the LA defense, should also be on the hunt for takeaways. Only two teams had fewer in 2023.

The Lions have listed safety Loren Strickland as out, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu as doubtful, and defensive tackle DJ Reader as questionable. Los Angeles has right tackle Rob Havenstein listed as questionable. Tight end Tyler Higbee is on the PUP list and cornerback Darious Williams is on the IR.

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams - Betting Trends & Picks

The under has hit in three straight meetings between these teams

The Rams are 7-1-0 ATS in their last eight games

Six of Los Angeles' last eight games ended over the total

The Rams have beaten the spread as road underdogs three times in a row

Detroit is 6-1-0 ATS in their last seven games

The Lions have a four-game winning streak at home

Nine of the past 12 Lions games have gone over the total

Every Lions vs. Rams game that Goff has played in finished under the total

Point Spread Pick - Detroit Lions -4.5

Outside home-field advantage, the Lions are the better team in this game for a clear reason. Their defense has a strength, stopping the run, and it's easier to get stops when the other offense is one-dimensional. Based on last season, Detroit is also more likely to win the turnover battle.

The Rams' new secondary won't get much support from their pass rush or run defense. Los Angeles will be scrambling for stops all night because Detroit will have the entire playbook available. Sunday Night Football won't be a blowout, but the Lions should win by a touchdown, enough to beat the spread.

Over/Under Pick - Over 53

These are two teams that spent most of 2023 lighting up the scoreboard. The Lions were a juggernaut at home, averaging 30.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Rams topped 20 points in their final eight games, including the playoff loss.

Detroit's offensive line should bully the Los Angeles defensive front, allowing the Lions' many playmakers to do damage. On the other side, Stafford, Kupp, and Nacua will likely expose the holes in Detroit's secondary again. The first two games of the season finished over the total, and this game is going to follow suit.

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams - Player Props & Best Bets

David Montgomery Over 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The Lions had the NFL's fifth-best rushing offense in 2023, something that shouldn't change much in 2024. The line is a force of nature and David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs form a dynamic duo. Gibbs may have the edge in scrimmage yards, but for strictly rushing, Montgomery is the better bet.

Montgomery finished last season with more attempts per game (15.6) than Gibbs (12.1). That edge sparked Montgomery to 4.6 yards per carry and 72.5 rushing yards per game. He had 57 of Detroit's 79 rushing yards in the playoff game. The Lions are likely to test Los Angeles' front without Donald.

In 12 of his 14 regular season games a year ago, Montgomery racked up at least 55 rushing yards.

He did it again in two of Detroit's three postseason matchups. Anticipate Montgomery piling up another solid rushing total, especially against a shaky Rams front seven.

Matthew Stafford 275+ Passing Yards (-110)

Los Angeles is solid on the ground, but they want to wing the ball. Kupp and Nacua are the offense's top playmakers. Stafford has excellent chemistry with both, and Detroit had no answer for Nacua in January.

That playoff game gave Stafford three straight performances with over 300 passing yards. Not including the postseason, Stafford averaged 274.9 passing yards in 2023 road contests. Historically, he's been a fast starter.

Stafford's Career Passing Splits by Month Month Games Cmp% Yards per Attempt Yards per Game September 48 64.8% 7.5 281.3 October 54 62.9% 7.4 269.9 November 49 60.5% 7.0 270.1 December 49 64.4% 7.3 259.8 January 6 66.2% 8.5 334.2

The Lions were weakest in the secondary last year, and Sean McVay will probably want to test their rookies. If the Rams are trailing as the books expect, that's even more opportunities to throw the ball.

Detroit's pass rush shouldn't be much of a factor when the Rams have the ball. Ford Field's crowd noise won't affect Stafford either, as he knows the building better than anyone on the Lions' sideline. Getting 300+ passing yards (+180) here is another option, but 275+ is safer and still valuable.

Either Team to Score 3 Unanswered Times - No (+500)

When explosive offenses meet, they tend to trade scores. Look at last year's Rams vs. Lions playoff game or Friday's Packers vs. Eagles game. Two in a row may happen, but eventually, the other team responds with a scoring drive.

Los Angeles probably won't have many answers for Detroit's offense, although Dan Campbell could bail them out by going for it on fourth down. The Lions' corners, particularly the two rookies, aren't experienced enough to slow down Rams receivers. There's a reason this game is projected to be a shootout.

The odds on this bet are great. These teams cashed this in January, so the precedent is there. Neither team will have three unanswered scores on Sunday night.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.