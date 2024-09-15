Key Takeaways The Bears need Williams to step up offensively against the Texans defense, and mitigate their pass rush.

The Texans must secure the advantage in turnover margin as they try to cover the -6.5 spread.

The game will likely go over 45.5 points due to the Texans' vulnerabilities in pass defense and their explosive offense.

Last year, C.J. Stroud was the rookie turning heads en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 2024, most expect Caleb Williams to do the same thing, though he struggled to do so in Week 1.

Stroud's Houston Texans will host Williams' Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. The last time these teams met in the regular season was 2022, when the Bears eked out a 23-20 victory. They were favored back then, but that won't be the case this week.

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Chicago Bears +6.5 (-112) Over 45.5 (-108) +220 Houston Texans -6.5 (-108) Under 45.5 (-112) -270

Houston has lofty expectations after a busy offseason. Both teams will enter NRG Stadium undefeated, but only one will leave without a loss. The stakes are much higher than August's Hall of Fame game. How will SNF play out in Week 2?

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears - Recent Performance & Stats

Arriving at 1-0 was a different journey for each team.

Chicago had a game reminiscent of their 2006 outfit. They averaged 2.8 yards per play and had 148 total yards, the fewest of any team in Week 1. Williams only completed 48.3% of his passes for 93 yards. D'Andre Swift finished with 30 rushing yards on 10 carries to lead the team. The Bears' offense did not have a TD drive all afternoon.

Unfortunately, it was just like the 2023 offense, which appeared hopeless at times, especially through the air, which is something that the front office tried to address with the additions of Williams, Rome Odunze , and Keenan Allen . A plus from last Sunday is that Williams was only sacked once.

A blocked punt return and a pick-six were the biggest plays in Chicago's 17-point comeback. The Bears forced three takeaways, sacked Will Levis three times, and limited the Titans to 4.0 yards per pass attempt. Their lone blemish was allowing 5.4 yards per carry. Last year's defense gave up the fewest rushing yards in the league, so that regression will be worth monitoring the next few weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In Week 1, the 2024 Chicago Bears became the third team in NFL history to come back from a 17-point hole without an offensive TD. The others were the 2006 Bears and 2016 Kansas City Chiefs, who both made the playoffs.

If the Texans highlight their offseason additions again, that run defense will lose Chicago the game. In their 29-27 road win, RB Joe Mixon gained 159 of Houston's 213 rushing yards. Stefon Diggs caught two touchdowns.

All the new faces played a role in picking up 417 yards. Stroud took four sacks, but otherwise, it was a stellar afternoon. Houston didn't give the ball away at all, continuing 2023's trend of incredible ball security.

Defensively, it was a bit rough seeing the Texans allow 11.2 yards per pass attempt, the most in the league. That was an area where they finished 29th last year. A new problem popped up in the trenches, as the Texans also coughed up 4.7 yards per carry. The 2023 defense was second in yards allowed per rush.

For as strong as Houston should be offensively, the defense needs to be better. The hope is that they'll turn things around at home.

Allen, Odunze, and DeMarcus Walker are listed as questionable for the Bears. Notable Texans on the injury report are Juice Scruggs and Dameon Pierce , who are both questionable.

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears - Betting Trends & Picks

Chicago won ATS in both head-to-head meetings since 2020

The Bears are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The over is 1-5-0 in Chicago's previous six road contests

In 10 of their past 14 games, the Bears have scored first

Three straight Bears games against AFC foes have finished under the total

The over is 3-6-0 in Houston's last nine home games

Four of the Texans' five inter-conference matchups last season ended under the total

Houston has lost two straight games ATS; they haven't dropped three in a row ATS since 2022

Point Spread Pick - Houston Texans -6.5

Unlike the Titans, the Texans know how to protect the pigskin. Chicago's defense won't have that to bail them out. Houston is also much more dangerous through the air and flashed an improved rushing attack in Week 1. The Bears' defense won't look as tough on this road trip.

If they want to stay competitive, it'll require Williams, Swift, and D.J. Moore to shake off an abysmal opening performance. That would be a more realistic scenario if Odunze or Allen were 100%. Instead, there's a chance neither guy plays. Houston is too much for the Bears right now and if they take a 17-0 lead, the scoreboard won't flip. Take the Texans to beat the spread in their home opener.

Over/Under pick - Over 45.5

Based on last week, the Texans haven't gotten any better at preventing explosive passing plays. Williams is a slippery QB, so Houston's pass rush won't bail out the secondary often. Stopping the run was also a problem for the Texans last week and is an area the Bears can exploit. Chicago's offense has a lot of growth ahead and SNF may be the perfect chance to find a rhythm.

As for the Bears, their defense will have its hands full with one of the NFL's most potent offenses. The Texans are a threat on the ground and through the air. Chicago has solid pieces defensively, but not enough to stop all of Houston's weapons. Another 25+ points from the Texans wouldn't be surprising. This game feels like it will slip its way over the total.

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears - Player Props & Best Bets

Nico Collins Over 5.5 Receptions (+125)

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Nico Collins finished with at least six targets in eight of his final nine games played. He caught six or more passes in six of those contests. His 2024 debut included a team-high eight targets, six catches, and 117 yards. Collins' catch percentage is 73.5% since Stroud arrived.

Collins' Averages Since Stroud Became a Texan Stat Before Stroud With Stroud Receptions/Game 2.9 5.4 Yards/Game 38.6 88.4 Catch % 55.6% 73.5% Yards/Catch 13.2 16.4 Yards/Target 7.4 12.1

Even with all the fun new toys, it's clear that Collins is still Stroud's top target. Chicago has a few other players to focus on, so he will get plenty of chances to rack up targets. At +125 odds, it's a steal getting a guy who averaged more than five receptions per game last year to break that mark on SNF.

Caleb Williams Over 235.5 Passing + Rushing Yards (-115)

The debut for Williams was rough, but let's not forget the talent that got him drafted first overall. He used his legs to make plays last week, and with 29 pass attempts, Chicago's coaches weren't afraid to give him chances. This week, he'll hit more receivers to pile up real yards.

Defensively, Houston was 29th in yards per pass attempt and completion percentage last year. Last week, they allowed the most yards per pass attempt, 11.2. Along with that, the Texans faced a mobile QB last Sunday, and they allowed Anthony Richardson to rack up 56 rushing yards. In a game where he should be trailing often again, Williams will start to make the plays that eluded him in his debut.

Chicago Bears First Turnover Committed (+100)

One of these teams finished 2023 with the fewest giveaways and opened 2024 with a clean performance. That would be the Texans, who also have the home crowd on their side. Meanwhile, the Bears are starting a rookie QB who has yet to play an NFL road game.

Three different Bears—Williams, Odunze, and Velus Jones Jr. —put the ball on the turf last Sunday. The Texans caught a Week 1 interception, so Williams needs to be wary of that also. In the Stroud era, Houston is averaging less than a turnover per game. It's tough to see them wasting a possession, so Chicago's first turnover will probably be the first in the game.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.