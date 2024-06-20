Highlights Football embraces technology like snicko for precise decisions to help reduce human error.

'Snicko' tech tracks ball touches 500 times per second, and it was inspired by the 'snickometer' used in cricket.

The latest advancement was used at the 2022 World Cup and denied Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during Euro 2024.

Football is consistently bringing in new technology. Whether it's through the video assistant referees, goal-line technology or semi-automated offsides, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) — who decide new rules in the sport — are intent on continually evolving. It means that the sport so many loved has changed drastically in recent years.

Long gone are the days when a clear mistake would be missed. Now, it is typically noticed, but there is no guarantee that officials get the 'correct' decision. After all, football is a fiercely subjective sport. Some people have been pushed away from the modern iteration of the game, yet technology is here to stay. It will only get more advanced.

The latest wave of new technology has seen the introduction of a so-called 'snickometer', or 'snicko' technology. Taking inspiration from cricket — a sport which truly couldn't be more different to football — a sensor lodged inside the ball detects when it has touched a player, or there is a "snick". Whether it's for interfering with play or a handball, IFAB hope it will make decisions clear. Here's everything you need to know about the latest advancement in football which has been on full display at Euro 2024.

Related VAR Explained: How it Works, Decision-Making Process and More Everything you need to know about how VAR works in the Premier League.

How 'Snicko' Technology Works

Simply put, snicko technology shows the officials the precise moment a ball was touched. Euro 2024's official ball, the Fussballliebe, uses 'connected ball' technology, and is fitted with a motion-sensing microchip which tracks every touch at a rate of 500 times a second. You can't get sporting technology much more advanced than that.

A similar piece of tech was originally used in cricket before football borrowed the idea. By determining whether the ball edged the bat, for a potential dismissal such as a catch or leg before wicket, a snickometer proved crucial in helping cricket umpires make marginal decisions. A frame-by-frame replay of the ball passing the bat is shown alongside a waveform displaying the soundwave of an oscilloscope connected to a sensitive microphone near the stumps. The line spikes when contact is made. The 'snicko' was first used by British broadcasters in 1999 — and it's clear to see why football was inspired by it.

In football, it is sensitive enough to determine whether a ball touched a hand en route to goal or if a player strayed beyond the last defender at the precise moment it was kicked. This means it can be used to determine offside and handball decisions. It's part of IFAB's consistent rise of technology throughout the game in an attempt to reduce human error.

Slovakia benefitted from snicko tech at Euro 2024

The first tournament to use the 'connected ball' technology, which allows 'snicko' equipment to be used, was at the 2022 World Cup. Taking place in Qatar, FIFA opted to use motion-sensing microchips in the ball in real-time to help officials make decisions. Four years prior, FIFA first used chip-in-ball technology to provide data on a ball's speed, height and curl in the 2018 World Cup, although no refereeing decisions were made from it.

As the 2022 World Cup made significant calls with the technology in tandem with VAR to make semi-automated offside calls, history was made — and it was clearly noticed. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all time, famously had a "glancing header" taken off his goal tally in Qatar and awarded to Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes, one of the most valuable Portuguese players, as snicko technology proved that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hadn't touched the ball. FIFA said at the time of the decision:

"No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements and in the attached graphic. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis."

This technology was carried over into Euro 2024 by UEFA, which saw Romelu Lukaku have a goal disallowed because of a handball from Lois Openda in the build-up. It was the briefest of touches from the striker who is linked with Arsenal, yet VAR expert Christina Unkel explained why the decision was correct. "The deliberation interpretation has recently changed," Unkel outlined. "However, this is going to be considered a deliberate offence as the arm is near the shoulder level because the arm is extended, and the touch helps control the ball."

The decision made by VAR and the referee happened because they could see the ball had touched, however briefly, Openda's hand. As shown on the TV broadcast, for the first time, viewers at home were able to see the touch detection graphics used by the referees to highlight if there was contact. It is part of a wider transparency drive within UEFA that focuses particularly on calls made via VAR. Complaints have often been made that they leave supporters in the dark, particularly in stadiums, but decisions and replays were also shown on the big screens at the Euro 2024 grounds.

"We have the best technology available," said Roberto Rosetti, UEFA's chief refereeing officer, when highlighting why the organisation now uses the snicko tech. Naturally, it will frustrate some players, just like it did to Openda and Lukaku, but it should make decisions clearer in the future.

Handball Rule

Snicko technology was brought in clear up handball decisions

With the 'snicko' technology primarily used for handball decisions, it's important to be able to understand what is now classed as handball. Rules can vary in different competitions, yet the main crux states that "for the purposes of determining handball offences, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit. Not every touch of a player's hand/arm with the ball is an offence", as outlined in the FA's Laws of the Game handbook.

Committing a handball anywhere on the pitch will result in a free-kick for the opposition team. Only a yellow card is given if the officials believe there was intent (or if it was cynical); if the ball randomly strikes someone's hand, they would not be given a yellow card. Meanwhile, a red card can be awarded if a handball prevents a goal from being scored. On the face of it, most argue it's relatively simple to understand, and UEFA have clear rules to follow during competitions run by them. These have been outlined below when considering if it is a handball.

There is a "deliberate action" by the player. For example, they move their arm towards the ball.

If the hand or arm is in 'an unnatural position'. For example, jumping for a header with their arm/hand clearly in the air.

If the guilty player could realistically have moved his hand or arm away to avoid contact

If the ball strikes the hand/arm - even if it is not intentional - after a deflection of the body. This occurs if they believe the hand/arm is in an unnatural position.

Their latest update also recommended that no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from their own body and, in particular, when the ball does not go towards the goal. It also recommended that not every handball should automatically lead to caution after every shot at goal, as anticipated by current guidelines.

Related Handball Law in Soccer Explained The handball law is continually changing within soccer, and this article explains how the rules apply in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Will Snicko Technology be Used in the Premier League?

With 'snicko' already used at major UEFA competitions — and working relatively successfully — it is likely that the FA and Premier League will consider using it in the top flight. Currently, they have not released any plans to do so, with the competition first working on implementing semi-automated offsides during the 2024/25 season.

Premier League clubs voted to keep VAR for the 2024/25 season, despite an initial appeal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for it to be removed. As part of the AGM to remove it in June 2024, the competition stated that they would try to maintain a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and fewer interruptions to the flow of the game. Meanwhile, the top flight powerbrokers also want to reduce delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention.

If it were implemented, they might have to win over fans. During Belgium's match, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton delivered a scathing review of the handball decision on the BBC, exclaiming:

"That is scandalous. It is ridiculous, it really is. Openda doesn't intentionally push the ball into his path. That is harsh. In the Premier League, that goal would stand."

ESPN's refereeing expert Dale Johnson explained that the advanced technology is created by Kinexon and the microchip design is patented by Adidas. The Premier League uses Nike balls - and has already agreed to a deal with Puma for 2025 onwards - while Second Spectrum is the division's official tech partner. Even if England's top flight did acquire the requisite licences, it would also have to figure out how to expand the technology across 380 league games each year compared to just 51 at the European Championships.