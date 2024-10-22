The 2024 Northern Ireland Open saw one of the most bizarre matches in snooker history. Iranian Hossein Vafaei was taking on six-time World Championship finalist Jimmy White in the first round of the event, held over the best of seven frames. And even though White emerged with the 4-2 victory, it was not the main talking point in a match which White billed as a 'nightmare.'

In the opening frame, Vafaei pulled off an unbelievable fluke shot when potting the brown ball, aiming for a routine pot into the green pocket. The brown ball looped up onto the cushion, then somehow rode the rail across the table before falling into the adjoining yellow pocket across the table!

Eurosport's commentator was left in shock, saying: "It is one of those flukes you see about once every five years. Extraordinary, look at that. A remarkable thing to happen. It is a legal shot in case you were wondering - it gives him four points. In all the years I have probably only seen that seven or eight times."

The bizarre shot left everyone in attendance stunned, even Vafaei himself, who quickly apologised to his opponent for the 'fluke.'

The Chaos Between Vafaei vs White at the Northern Ireland Open

It wasn't just the fluke on the brown that caused chaos

The chaos continued throughout the match, as at one point the referee had to retrieve White's chalk, which had somehow ended up on the floor. The players normally carry it in their pockets during matches. At another point, White had to seek permission from the referee to go for a toilet break DURING a frame. Usually these are taken between frames, while the referee resets the table ready for the next frame.

And if all of these incidents weren't enough, during the deciding frame six, Vafaei led 65-57 and had the cue ball in hand. However, when he played his shot and potted a red, the referee called “foul”, then added: "Jimmy White, four.” Referee Kevin Dabrowski then told Vafaei that he had placed the white ball narrowly outside the D – with the line of the D needing to cover half the ball to be valid.

Vafaei and Mr Dabrowski then had a debate over whether the white ball was in the correct position, with commentator Neal Foulds declaring: “I’ve never seen that before. I can’t tell. I can’t tell. I’m not going to say either way. I don’t think it’s very obvious one way or another.”

Dabrowski explained: “It wasn’t in the D, it was outside of the D, I’m absolutely certain, Hossein.”

Vafaei wanted to see a replay, while even White was not totally convinced it was a foul. The referee then announced a free ball, but play was halted as the referee and the two players peered into a table-side camera to look back at the freeze-frame. White went on to secure the frame, and end one of the most bizarre matches in snooker history. He will take on fellow Englishman Martin O'Donnell in the second round, after he beat Zhang Anda in the first round, and will be hoping for a more regulation match.