Shaun Murphy might be pretty good at snooker, but once his days on the green baize have come to an end, he probably shouldn't turn to darts as a new career move.

Murphy, who has won 16 titles in his snooker career, was competing in the 'Paddy Power Challenge' ahead of the World Darts Championship, held at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Shaun Murphy's Previous Claim

The snooker ace revealed he's hit a 9-darter, a hole in one, and achieved a 147 break

He has boasted of hitting a nine-dart finish in the past, along with a maximum 147 break in snooker, and a hole-in-one in golf, so he must have fancied his chances of doing well here, with the chance to impress the likes of reigning world champion Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen watching on.

He told the NCG Golf Podcast back in 2012: “That is true and, currently, I think it’s a club of one. I don’t know anyone else who’s done all three. I’ve only had one hole in one, and I’ve only had one nine-darter, but as I sit here talking to you, I’m not aware of anyone else who’s done all three. People can send their applications in any way they want. There’s lots of room to join the club.”

However, Murphy couldn't back up his claims of his darting prowess in front of two world champions.

Shaun Murphy's Woeful Throws

One of them didn't even hit the board

"What happens if I hit a 180 here," Murphy asked Van Gerwen and Humphries as the Englishman quickly hit back: "I'll believe you!" Murphy then rather confidently stepped up to the oche, only to nail a single 4, miss the board, then even miss the sound muffler!

Luckily for Murphy, there were no fans in attendance, or the ridicule coming his way would surely have been worse. The room erupted with laughter as Murphy put it down to a practice throw before just missing the treble 20 bed. "Where did you hit this nine-darter, I want to hear the story," Van Gerwen started, before adding: "Was it 301 or 101?"

Paddy Power's Challenge

147 vs 9-darter vs hole in one

Paddy Power's challenge sought to finally answer one of sport's biggest questions. Which is easiest? Getting a hole in one, pulling off a nine-dart finish, or making a 147 maximum break?

To find out, the challenge was set up; MvG and 'Cool Hand' Humphries represented darts, Murphy and Mark Williams took up their snooker cues, and Matt Wallace and Ross Fisher sought to pull off one of golf's most evasive feats.

To his credit, Murphy was the only one of the six to achieve the intended goal, nailing the 147 break. However, all his good work was undone when he took to the oche.