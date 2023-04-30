Mark Selby became the first person ever to record a 147 break in the final of the World Snooker Championship.

Trailing 9-7 to Luca Brecel with two frames of the session remaining, Selby struck a truly magnificent maximum, which had those inside the Crucible on their feet.

The remarkable moment sparked a Mexican wave from members of the crowd.

And even Selby's opponent, Brecel, shared an embrace with the Englishman and congratulated him on his monumental achievement.

Check out the moment Selby potted the final black ball below:

VIDEO: Mark Selby records magnificent 147 break

How many maximum breaks have their been at the World Snooker Championships?

Selby's feat comes 40 years after Cliff Thorburn hit the first maximum at the Crucible.

In total, Selby is the 10th player to achieve a 147 at the event.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry have both made three each.

But while Selby's break was truly historic, it was not the only one made in this tournament.

Indeed, Kyren Wilson made a 147 earlier in the competition during his 10-5 first-round win against Ryan Day.

It means Selby will share with him an additional £55,000 in prize money, with £40,000 on offer for a 147 and £15,000 for the tournament's highest break.

Selby aiming for fifth World title

Selby has already won four World Snooker Championship titles and is aiming for his fifth this year.

But he will have to come from behind if he is to win at the Crucible this time around, with Brecel currently leading 9-8.

In contrast to Selby, the Belgian is seeking his first-ever World Championship crown and has been in exceptional form at this year's event – even knocking out defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.