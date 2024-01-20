Highlights The World Snooker Tour will be hosting its first major event in Saudi Arabia in March, called the Riyadh Season World Masters.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, and Luca Brecel are among the players confirmed to be participating in the tournament.

The introduction of a "Golden Ball" worth 20 points has sparked controversy among traditional snooker fans, with some calling it unnecessary and detracting from the sport.

The World Snooker Tour has announced that a first major event will be taking place in Saudi Arabia later this year with the inaugural Riyadh Season World Masters confirmed to be taking place at the beginning of March.

The event will include 10 participants in total, with seven-time World Championship Snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, and current champion Luca Brecel all confirmed to be making the trip over to the Middle East.

Sports promoter Eddie Hearn was in attendance for the agreement that was signed by Faisal Bafarat, chief of General Entertainment Authority, and World Snooker Tour Chairman Steve Dawson. Dawson asserted that it represented a great opportunity for snooker, saying that it is a “huge breakthrough for the sport into new territory" and that "we see this as the beginning of a new adventure for our sport in the region.”

Hearn also praised the latest move for snooker, saying it was “major news for the sport,” going on to say that it will feature the world’s top eight players with two wildcard entries and a prize pot of $1 million.

However, the news was met with some opposition, with claims that this was simply the latest move in Saudi Arabia’s sportswashing project.

The new Golden Ball worth 20 points

It will only come into play after a 147 is completed

It is also evidently clear that Saudi Arabia are trying to make their own mark on the sport with the WST announcement also revealing the introduction of a 23rd ball called the Riyadh Season Ball. “This gold ball will be worth 20 points and can only be potted once all other balls have been successfully cleared from the table if a player is on a maximum break of 167,” the press release said.

The introduction of the ‘Golden Ball’ will be a massive shake up for the sport, but some details remain unclear. It has not been confirmed if the ball will be on the table for the duration of the game or whether there will be a penalty should the ‘Riyadh Season Ball’ be potted too early.

Currently, it is said that the World Snooker Tour will not be introducing the ball into any other tournaments, but just having it in this new Saudi Arabia competition is enough to annoy and anger the traditional fans of the sport. The lack of clarity around the rule change has led to fans of the game expressing their discontent with the latest addition, arguing they don’t like the concept and questioned the purpose of the ‘Golden Ball.’

Snooker fans aren't impressed with the Golden Ball introduction

One user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, said that the rule change was “nonsense,” suggesting that it makes the sport more like “Quidditch.” They then went on to say that only someone who doesn’t understand the sport would consider this move: “Adding one more ball makes it no more impressive.”

Another user claimed that it taints the entire tournament, saying: “The event finished before it started… what a farce.”

The Riyadh Season World Masters will be hosted at the Boulevard Arena, taking place from the 4th of March to the 6th of March with confirmation of all 10 participants to be revealed in the coming weeks.