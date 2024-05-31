Highlights Snoop Dogg laughed at Luka Dončić's NSFW taunt at a Timberwolves fan.

Dončić didn't reveal the fan's words but hinted that it was lawsuit-worthy.

The Mavericks dominated the Timberwolves, with Dončić being named the series MVP.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals saw the Dallas Mavericks punch their ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals. It, of course, came at the expense of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were ousted in five games following a gentleman’s sweep at the hands of Luka Dončić and company.

Sitting courtside at Target Center in Minneapolis was none other than legendary artist Snoop Dogg. And with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter, and the Mavericks up by a whopping 36 points over the Timberwolves, Dončić got into it with a fan sitting right nearby Snoop Dogg.

Exact Exchange Unkown

It is unknown what the fan said to Dončić, but Snoop Dogg found it hysterical

It is unknown what the Timberwolves fan was saying to Dončić, but what is known is Dončić’s response, where he said “who’s crying now, motherf***er?” This left Snoop Dogg, his buddy, and the nearby cameraman in hysterics.

Dončić and the Mavericks left no stone unturned, taking a lead from the jump and never looking back. They would cruise to an easy 124-103 victory, aided by Dončić putting up 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists en route to being named the Western Conference Finals MVP.

Dončić Responds

Dončić refused to specify what the fan said, but confirmed it was brutal

Dončić was asked of the exchange following the game but did not elaborate on what the fan specifically said. However, he did say that the verbal abuse was so bad he “could sue” if he wanted to

"I can't tell you, if I tell you I could sue him. But you know, that gets me going. Everybody knows that by now. So, do it.” —Luka Dončić

The Timberwolves now face a multitude of questions, including what to do with Karl-Anthony Towns. They are facing a salary cap crisis where, due to the new CBA, they will have to shed payroll. They have made it clear that Anthony Edwards is the future, and building around him and Rudy Gobert will be their priority.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will take on Kyrie Irving's former team in the Boston Celtics, in their third NBA Finals in franchise history, and first since 2011 when they won it all. The 2024 NBA Finals are scheduled to begin on June 6, at the TD Garden in Boston.