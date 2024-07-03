Highlights C.J. Stroud's talent and leadership skills were developed at Snoop Dogg's youth football camp

In the summer of 2014, Priest Brooks, a former rapper and producer with Death Row Records, searched for a quarterback for the Pomona Steelers in the Snoop Youth Football Camp.

Then came 12-year-old C.J. Stroud, a young player with a reputation for excellence who caught Brooks' attention.

Despite initial skepticism from Stroud's mother, Kimberly, about a league associated with Snoop Dogg, a visit to the practices quickly dispelled her doubts.

Impressed by Stroud's precise throws and leadership on the field, Priest Brooks welcomed him to the team.

Over the next two seasons, Stroud honed his football skills and imbibed crucial values like teamwork, communication, and trust, which were pivotal for his future success.

Snoop Dogg told ESPN:

It's special because Stroud is exactly what we breed kids to be. Good students, good athletes, respecting their elders, their parents and being a great listener. C.J. was a great listener. That's why he's translating on that football field into a great leader. I like to get information from him because he's the future. ... So to be able to tap in with the youth and stay active. That's a gift, and I love the fact that my football league has created that.

The Mentorship of Snoop Dogg and Coach Fly

The impact of mentors like Snoop & Coach Fly on a young Stroud

The Snoop Youth Football League, established in 2005, aims to provide opportunities for kids aged 5-13 and foster a sense of community and sportsmanship.

Under the mentorship of Snoop Dogg and coach Brooks, aka "Coach Fly," Stroud blossomed into a leader both on and off the field.

Assistant coach Mike Dedmen said:

Coach Fly was the only coach in the area that believed C.J. could run a full passing offense and read defenses

Off the field, Brooks became a father figure to Stroud during a challenging time in his life when his father was sentenced to prison.

Kimberly Stroud stated:

Coach Fly is such an amazing person. He was so instrumental for C.J. during the harder years of his adolescence -- when dad wasn't there anymore, when mom was working long days.

Stroud's experience in the Snoop Dogg league taught him the importance of unity regardless of background, a lesson that would shape his leadership style with the Houston Texans.

Stroud went ahead to tell ESPN:

Being who I am and growing up in Southern California, you get to dabble in a lot of different cultures. I get to understand people for whatever they really are. I'm able to kind of relate to people really well. God has blessed me with that skill.

Snoop Dogg's youth football camp also has a special needs division called the Snoop Special Stars, serving participants ages 5 and older with physical, mental, or developmental disabilities. Snoop Dogg is proud of the league's success, with 12 kids in the NFL, 100 in Division 1 college football, and more expected to join the NFL in the coming years.

This ability to connect with teammates from diverse backgrounds through humor and empathy sets Stroud apart as a unifying force in the locker room.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said:

His ability to connect with many different people from all walks of life definitely helps him to win a locker room

The bonds forged in the Snoop Dogg league endure. Stroud stays connected to former teammates through a group chat where they share support and encouragement.

Kimberly Stroud acknowledges the league's profound impact on her son's journey, attributing the village-like support system within the league to molding Stroud into the leader he is today.

Kimberly Stroud further emphasized:

The Snoop Dogg league was super instrumental in C.J.'s journey. It was a village that raised C.J. Stroud, and it wasn't just his mother. It was mainly God, but He put people on our path to help C.J. along his journey. The Snoop Dogg league was one of those.

