Football fans across the globe are getting very excited about the charity event Soccer Aid 2023 and we can reveal how you can buy tickets.

For those who do not know, Soccer Aid is an annual football charity match hosted in England which sees an England XI face a World XI - the great thing is that the two squads are filled with celebrities and former footballing legends.

We have seen some amazing matches, and it brings a feel-good atmosphere to everyone who attends as no one cares what the end result is, they just want goals and it always provides them.

Normally these games sell out, despite being in stadiums which have a very high capacity, so be sure to look down below in this article to find out how you can get tickets.

How to buy Soccer Aid 2023 tickets

With Soccer Aid tickets typically selling out, but not until closer to the event, you do not need to rush to get tickets; however, it should be noted that if you want the best tickets you should buy them a lot sooner rather than later.

The great news is that tickets for Soccer Aid 2023 are now available and they can be bought easily online. All you have to do is head to the official Soccer Aid website and go to the Soccer Aid 2023 tickets tab.

Soccer Aid 2023 Ticket Prices

Soccer Aid World XI players celebrating

The prices for this charity football match at Old Trafford varies depending on where you want to sit and if you want to have a closer view of the pitch or not. Here are all the ticket prices in full to help you decide where you want to sit. Category One is the closest to the pitch, whilst Category Five is the furthest.

Premium Seats: £105

£105 Category One: £63

£63 Category One Concession: £31.50

£31.50 Category Two: £52.50

£52.50 Category Two Concession: £26.25

£26.25 Category Three: £42.00

£42.00 Category Three Concession: £21.00

£21.00 Category Four: £31.50

£31.50 Category Four Concession: £15.75

£15.75 Category Five: £21.00

£21.00 Category Five Concession: £10.50

Football fans will be delighted to know that the date for this charity match has been confirmed. Soccer Aid 2023 is on Sunday, 11th June 2023 and the match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. This date should not change, but if it does, we will let you know.