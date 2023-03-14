As well as the excitement surrounding her first ever Soccer Aid for UNICEF appearance, Karen Carney has admitted she is also feeling some pre-match nerves ahead of the big event.

The Lionesses icon and football broadcaster will pull on an England strip for the first time since 2019 as she joins the 12th instalment of the charity match.

This year, the event will return to Manchester United's Old Trafford, having last been held there behind closed doors in 2020.

Karen Carney ready for first Soccer Aid appearance

Carney spoke with GIVEMESPORT ahead of Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023, where she will join four other women already announced as part of the England set-up.

"I've been retired almost four years now and I've played very little football in that time — probably no more than 10 times in four years, so I'm a bit nervous," the former Birmingham, Arsenal, and Chelsea star said.

Karen Carney Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 shoot

"I've had three surgeries since I retired, so I wasn't really in a fit position [to play Soccer Aid] even though I was asked to do it.

"But now I feel in a better place to do it, and I'm quite excited.

"It looks a very big pitch and there will be a lot of people watching, but it'll be nice to get back out there."

Soccer Aid for UNICEF has been held at the Theatre of Dreams on seven occasions since its first edition 17 years ago. A record attendance for the event was also set there in 2018 when 71,965 packed out the Manchester stadium.

This year, Carney will step out at Old Trafford with her former teammates Jill Scott and Eni Aluko.

Being reunited with friends she spent so many years playing alongside for England was a big factor in Carney's decision to join the Soccer Aid for UNICEF lineup this year.

"To be honest, that was one of the big reasons — to get back out there playing with my mates again," she said.

"When I heard Jill was involved I was like, 'right okay, I'll have a good time, I'll have a laugh, and it'll be a bit like old times.'

"When you retire, you miss things like that. Eni is involved as well, so I'm absolutely thrilled."

Who is playing Soccer Aid 2023?

Here are the names confirmed so far to compete for England and the World XI in this year's Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

Soccer Aid World XI: Usain Bolt (Captain) Robbie Keane (Coach), Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett, Kem Cetinay.

England: Emma Hayes (Co-Manager), Vicky McClure (Co-Manager), Jill Scott (Captain), Paddy McGuinness (Goalkeeper), Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Chunkz.

Tickets for Soccer Aid For UNICEF are on sale now via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets with a family of four able to attend for just £60 – two adults and two children.