Football boots are continually evolving within the sport. Every year, the leading brands release a new boot that is tipped to break records. It will often be replaced the next year as the next version becomes lighter, smoother and more elegant on the pitch.

The demand within the football boot industry has never been more competitive. The main suppliers, such as Adidas and Nike, dominate the scene, but brands like New Balance, Puma and Under Armour also provide options. If you continue to look, there will be options like it is an endless pit of delight. This forces companies to continually improve boots as they aim to make the most revenue.

As is the nature of professional football, some clubs are bound to specific companies for football boots. Teams will specifically choose Nike or Adidas if there is a financial gain; the same applies to individuals as well, with sponsorship helping players earn a second wage after collecting their salaries from their respective clubs.

In the professional game, footballers use multiple sets of football boots. Those in the Premier League might even have a new pair every week. Yet with sponsorship deals from companies hitting new financial heights, they do not need to worry about the effect it has on the sport. If you want to buy football boots, there are a plethora of options out there with each type of boot used for different things, as explained below:

Types of football boots Firm Ground Use fixed plastic studs for traction and comfort. Used by players in every league. Soft Ground Use six metal studs and are suitable for difficult terrains, especially waterlogged pitches. Artificial grass Like astro turf boots but better equipped for 3G. Has shorter studs moulded to special shapes to improve traction and stability. Turf For long-bladed artificial grass. For wet and muddy natural surfaces. Have smaller studs to generate grip. Indoor Has sticky parts on the bottom to increase traction and stability. Multi Feature multiple studs, and are designed to generate grip on various generations of artificial grass pitches, both short and long-bladed.

Ranking factors It's worth noting that several of the boots below can come in different types. For example, a soft ground boot can also come as a firm ground boot. For this article, we have stuck with which option is best for each kind.

Best Football Boots in 2024 Ranking Boot 1. Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite 2. Nike Premier III 3. Nike Phantom GT2 Elite 4. Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Academy MG 5. Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy 6. Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro 7. Adidas Predator Accuracy 8. Nike Phantom Luna Elite SE 9. Adidas Copa Mundial 10. Adidas X Speedportal

10 Adidas X Speedportal

Firm ground - £95

With a redesigned heel and a reputation for being extremely lightweight, the Adidas Speedportal X are one of the best boots on the market. They come mainly as a firm ground boot, but are also available as a soft ground boot - so it's your preference. Worn by Alessia Russo and Mohamed Salah, you might need to get the extra size up, as they can come in a small fit. One of the most important things about a football boot is its appearance and the Speedportal X is stunning to look at, coming in a variety of colours. What's not to love?

9 Adidas Copa Mundial

Firm ground - £150

The Adidas Copa Mundial is one of the most iconic football boots ever made. Not only are they cleats that can help take you to the level, but they also look stunning. A classic design capable of taking you on a trip through nostalgia. With its outsole that is used for firm, natural ground and its lace closure, the Copa Mundial has everything you need in a firm ground show. It's not as advanced as other shoes, especially as modern football advances, but this is more of an aesthetically pleasing shoe rather than something that brings modern technology to the soccer field.

8 Nike Phantom Luna Elite SE

Soft ground - £265

Female football has seen a sharp rise in anterior cruciate ligament injuries and one of the reasons for this was the football boots they wore. There are very few female football boots around, but the Nike Phantom Luna Elite SE has been designed to help women. Nike say on their website: "We used insights from female athletes to give you a traction pattern that helps you play quickly and with confidence - which every footballer needs." It's a smooth and lightweight boot that allows you to glide around on soft ground, but it comes at an expensive price, as shown above.

7 Adidas Predator Accuracy

Firm ground - £85

The Adidas Predator is one of the most famous football boots in the world. Think of a football boot and you'll think of the Predator. It's iconic. Their latest boot brought in feedback from athletes, with all the findings used to shape a series of updates. It has high-definition grip technology and Adidas' impressive Hybrid touch technology (a coated microfiber that gives a softer, more moulded fit for extra fit) alongside it. The new details continue onto the outsole, where a 'Facet frame' is used for stability and powerful movement, and a stud configuration is optimised for firm ground use. It's available for a price of £85.

6 Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro

Turf / Artificial Grass - £120

The Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro has micro-dots on the upper top of the boot which Nike says: "They amplify touch zones for shooting, dribbling and passing. They make for a sleeker look while taking out the extra padding. Better still, they don't sacrifice the ball control you crave on the pitch. We shaved down the foam pods from the Tiempo 9, so your foot can get even closer to the ball when it's in your control." The lines of the shoe are moulded, whilst 'All Condition Control' technology adds a grippy texture for all conditions. Coupled with FlyTouch Pro engineered leather, the shoe is one of the best on the market.

5 Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy

Indoor - £78

The Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy is one of the best options if you want an indoor shoe, especially if you want to play a five-a-side tournament during the week. Nike suggests the shoe is based on Nike Sports Research Lab analysis of player movements, whilst the rubber sole is designed to provide multi-directional traction on street, court and indoor surfaces. They add that a redone design had improved the fit so it 'better stimulates the foot'. It provides a connected feel between you and the boot, ultimately improving your performance. It's an impressive option at under £100.

4 Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Academy MG

Multiground - $75

Multiground boots are crucial if you want to play on a variety of surfaces, especially if you can't rely on the conditions and weather. It is one of the lightest Tiempos to date, whilst its low-profile design reinvents the shoe. Nike even suggests it is perfect for attackers. The upper part of the shoe has raised textures backed by soft foam pods, with the brand adding that it helps with 'precise dribbling, passing and shooting', while studs on the bottom provide traction for quick cuts and sudden stops. For a cheaper price compared to other shoes, it's a great option.

3 Nike Phantom GT2 Elite

Soft ground - £110

As worn by Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, the Nike Phantom GT2 Elite is another promising boot available. The 80s-inspired look is breathtaking to look at, so if you want to stand out on the football pitch, these are for you. They offer control, especially due to their lightness, whilst stark similarities to the Mercurial and Tiempo make it a shoe that feels comfortable from the beginning. Longer, metal studs come across the soleplate, improving traction in tricky conditions. Currently, for a reduced price of £110, there are not many better options on the market than this.

2 Nike Premier III

Soft Ground - £110

The Nike Premier III is perfect for use in wet conditions. It might sound simple, but it has a mixture of fixed and detachable studs that grant extra traction when it is soft underfoot. Meanwhile, the anti-clog design helps prevent mud from sticking to the soles of the boots, allowing you to focus without getting concerned about what issues the mud is causing. Sounds good, right? They are made from Kangaroo leather and mould perfectly to your feet, while their iconic look only adds to the prestige of the boot - showcased by the classic 'tongue' on the boot.

1 Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite

Soft Ground - £265

The Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 continues the prestigious name of 'Mercurial'. It's one of the most famous boots in football, known for allowing footballers to glide across football pitches. It has a multi-layered 'Vaporposite', which might sound complicated - but it combines a microfibre lining with engineered mesh. It helps your flexibility, feel and breathability - several of the key features when buying a football boot. Nike also suggests the 'compressive Flyknit adapts to the shape of your foot to provide support during movement, and the upper once again wraps around the bottom of the boot for a true 360-degree fit.'