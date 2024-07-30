Highlights

  • The summer of 2024 will feature top European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United playing preseason matches in the USA.
  • Fans can witness 28 international club exhibitions from July 20 to August 6, with the Soccer Champions Tour and the FC Series being highlights.
  • Some clubs like Real Betis and RB Leipzig arranged their own friendlies in the USA to engage with fans and build their brand.

It's a rite of summer in North America and a big business: A collection of the best soccer clubs from across Europe relocate their preseason training camp to the USA, scheduling several high-profile tuneup matches in the process.

The 2024 calendar will see the likes of Manchester United , Real Madrid , Barcelona, Manchester City , and AC Milan play stateside ahead of the new European campaign. Given the world-class talent scattered throughout these squads, even their summer friendly showdowns are must-watch.

Below is the updated schedule for the summer of 2024 with some club friendlies part of the Soccer Champions Tour, others part of the FC Series, and still others showing up as standalone events.

Fans expecting to see specific players in action will need to scan the traveling squad list of each club given that many high-profile players have been given extended breaks and a reduced travel load after representing their respective national teams at the Euros or Copa América .

Summer Club Friendlies 2024

Complete list of preseason exhibition matches in the USA

From July 20 to August 6, fans in the USA will get to witness 28 international club exhibitions featuring teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Italy, Germany, Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Date

Match

Time (EDT)

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Sat, July 20

D.C. United vs. Celtic

7:30 p.m.

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

DCU 0-4 CEL

Sat, July 20

Bournemouth vs. Wrexham

7 p.m.

Harder Stadium (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

BOU 1-1 WRE

Tue, July 23

Manchester City vs. Celtic

7 p.m.

Kenan Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

MCI 3-4 CEL

Wed, July 24

Chelsea vs. Wrexham

10 p.m.

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

CHE 2-2 WRE

Wed, July 24

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

10 p.m.

Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)

ARS 1-1 BOU (ARS win 5-4 pens)

Fri, July 26

Liverpool vs. Real Betis

7:30 p.m.

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

LIV 1-0 BET

Sat, July 27

Manchester City vs. AC Milan

6 p.m.

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

MCI 2-3 MIL

Sat, July 27

Columbus Crew vs. Aston Villa

8 p.m.

Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

CLB 4-1 AVL

Sat, July 27

Vancouver vs. Wrexham

7:30 p.m.

BC Place (Vancouver, Canada)

VAN 1-4 WRE

Sat, July 27

Chelsea vs. Celtic

4 p.m.

Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)

CHE 1-4 CEL

Sat, July 27

West Ham vs. Wolves

7 p.m.

Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)

WHU 1-3 WOL

Sat, July 27

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

8 p.m.

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

ARS 2-1 MUN

Tue, July 30

Louisville City vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

8 p.m.

Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Ky.)

ESPN+

Tue, July 30

Manchester City vs. Barcelona

7 p.m.

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

Wed, July 31

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

8:30 p.m.

Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

ESPN+

Wed, July 31

Chelsea vs. Club America

7:30 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

Wed, July 31

Manchester United vs. Real Betis

10 p.m.

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

ESPN / ESPN+

Wed, July 31

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

ESPN / ESPN+

Wed, July 31

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

8 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

beIN Sports

Wed, July 31

RB Leipzig vs. Aston Villa

8 p.m.

Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.)

Paramount+ / CBS Golazo

Sat. Aug. 3

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

7 p.m.

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

ESPN+

Sat, Aug. 3

RB Leipzig vs. Wolves

7:30 p.m.

Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Wolves TV

Sat, Aug. 3

Club America vs. Aston Villa

5:30 p.m.

Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

TUDN

Sat, Aug. 3

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

5:30 p.m.

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

ESPN / ESPN+

Sat, Aug. 3

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

7:30 p.m.

Williams Brice Stadium (Columbia, S.C.)

ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

Sat, Aug. 3

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

7 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

beIN Sports

Tue, Aug. 6

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

7 p.m.

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

ESPN / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

Tue, Aug. 6

Barcelona vs. AC Milan

7:30 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)

ESPN+

Soccer Champions Tour 2024

El Clasico highlights six-match slate

The Soccer Champions Tour will see five European powerhouses in action across six matches, mostly taking place on the east coast of the USA.

The highlight of the schedule is an August 3 showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. These two La Liga rivals have made it a summer tradition to meet stateside in recent years.

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Sat, July 27

Manchester City vs. AC Milan

6 p.m. EDT

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

MCI 2-3 MIL

Tue, July 30

Barcelona vs. Manchester City

7 p.m. EDT

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

ESPN

Wed, July 31

AC Milan vs. Real Madrid

8:30 p.m. EDT

Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

ESPN+

Sat, Aug. 3

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

7 p.m. EDT

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

ESPN+

Tue, Aug. 6

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

7 p.m. EDT

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

ESPN2

Tue, Aug. 6

Barcelona vs. AC Milan

7:30 p.m. EDT

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)

ESPN+

FC Series 2024

Separate series, but familiar club giants

The FC Series is typically a separate collection of matches, but two of them are being organized in collaboration with the Soccer Champions Tour promoters: Man City vs. AC Milan (July 27) and Barcelona vs. Man City (July 30).

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Tue, July 23

Manchester City vs. Celtic

7 p.m. EDT

Kenan Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

MCI 3-4 CEL

Sat, July 27

Chelsea vs. Celtic

4 p.m. EDT

Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)

CHE 1-4 CEL

Sat, July 27

Manchester City vs. AC Milan

6 p.m. EDT

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

MCI 2-3 MIL

Tue, July 30

Barcelona vs. Manchester City

7 p.m. EDT

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

ESPN

Wed, July 31

Chelsea vs. Club America

7:30 p.m. EDT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

ESPN+

Sat, Aug. 3

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

5:30 p.m. EDT

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

ESPN / ESPN+

The Stateside Cup 2024

New summer competition features three Premier League sides

Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace will meet in three matches held in the states of Maryland and Florida. It remains to be seen whether there will be actual silverware handed to the team with the best record in the series.

Date

Match

Time

Stadium

TV & Streaming

Sat, July 27

West Ham vs. Wolves

7 p.m.

Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)

WHU 1-3 WOL

Wed, July 31

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

8 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

beIN Sports

Sat, Aug. 3

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

7 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

beIN Sports

Standalone Club Tours

Some clubs organized their own friendlies

A handful of clubs eager to do some brand-building in the USA made their own arrangements.

La Liga side Real Betis will be testing themselves against English powers Liverpool and Manchester United, while Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will also meet two Premier League sides. One of those opponents is Aston Villa, who added a second game to their own calendar against MLS champions Columbus Crew.

Another Bundesliga team, Eintracht Frankfurt is stopping in Kentucky to take on U.S. second-tier leaders Louisville City FC. Prior to that they made a brief stop in Mexico to take on FC Juarez.

Third-tier side Wrexham continued to build their fanbase across the pond with another North American tour, including matches against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and owner Ryan Reynolds' hometown Vancouver Whitecaps.

