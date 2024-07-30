Highlights The summer of 2024 will feature top European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United playing preseason matches in the USA.

Fans can witness 28 international club exhibitions from July 20 to August 6, with the Soccer Champions Tour and the FC Series being highlights.

Some clubs like Real Betis and RB Leipzig arranged their own friendlies in the USA to engage with fans and build their brand.

It's a rite of summer in North America and a big business: A collection of the best soccer clubs from across Europe relocate their preseason training camp to the USA, scheduling several high-profile tuneup matches in the process.

The 2024 calendar will see the likes of Manchester United , Real Madrid , Barcelona, Manchester City , and AC Milan play stateside ahead of the new European campaign. Given the world-class talent scattered throughout these squads, even their summer friendly showdowns are must-watch.

Below is the updated schedule for the summer of 2024 with some club friendlies part of the Soccer Champions Tour, others part of the FC Series, and still others showing up as standalone events.

Fans expecting to see specific players in action will need to scan the traveling squad list of each club given that many high-profile players have been given extended breaks and a reduced travel load after representing their respective national teams at the Euros or Copa América .

Summer Club Friendlies 2024

Complete list of preseason exhibition matches in the USA

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

From July 20 to August 6, fans in the USA will get to witness 28 international club exhibitions featuring teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Italy, Germany, Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Soccer Champions Tour 2024

El Clasico highlights six-match slate

The Soccer Champions Tour will see five European powerhouses in action across six matches, mostly taking place on the east coast of the USA.

The highlight of the schedule is an August 3 showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. These two La Liga rivals have made it a summer tradition to meet stateside in recent years.

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sat, July 27 Manchester City vs. AC Milan 6 p.m. EDT Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.) MCI 2-3 MIL Tue, July 30 Barcelona vs. Manchester City 7 p.m. EDT Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) ESPN Wed, July 31 AC Milan vs. Real Madrid 8:30 p.m. EDT Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.) ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 3 Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 7 p.m. EDT MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 6 Real Madrid vs. Chelsea 7 p.m. EDT Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) ESPN2 Tue, Aug. 6 Barcelona vs. AC Milan 7:30 p.m. EDT M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.) ESPN+

FC Series 2024

Separate series, but familiar club giants

The FC Series is typically a separate collection of matches, but two of them are being organized in collaboration with the Soccer Champions Tour promoters: Man City vs. AC Milan (July 27) and Barcelona vs. Man City (July 30).

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Tue, July 23 Manchester City vs. Celtic 7 p.m. EDT Kenan Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.) MCI 3-4 CEL Sat, July 27 Chelsea vs. Celtic 4 p.m. EDT Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.) CHE 1-4 CEL Sat, July 27 Manchester City vs. AC Milan 6 p.m. EDT Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.) MCI 2-3 MIL Tue, July 30 Barcelona vs. Manchester City 7 p.m. EDT Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) ESPN Wed, July 31 Chelsea vs. Club America 7:30 p.m. EDT Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 3 Manchester City vs. Chelsea 5:30 p.m. EDT Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) ESPN / ESPN+

The Stateside Cup 2024

New summer competition features three Premier League sides

Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace will meet in three matches held in the states of Maryland and Florida. It remains to be seen whether there will be actual silverware handed to the team with the best record in the series.

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Sat, July 27 West Ham vs. Wolves 7 p.m. Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.) WHU 1-3 WOL Wed, July 31 Crystal Palace vs. Wolves 8 p.m. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.) beIN Sports Sat, Aug. 3 Crystal Palace vs. West Ham 7 p.m. Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) beIN Sports

Standalone Club Tours

Some clubs organized their own friendlies

A handful of clubs eager to do some brand-building in the USA made their own arrangements.

La Liga side Real Betis will be testing themselves against English powers Liverpool and Manchester United, while Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will also meet two Premier League sides. One of those opponents is Aston Villa, who added a second game to their own calendar against MLS champions Columbus Crew.

Another Bundesliga team, Eintracht Frankfurt is stopping in Kentucky to take on U.S. second-tier leaders Louisville City FC. Prior to that they made a brief stop in Mexico to take on FC Juarez.

Third-tier side Wrexham continued to build their fanbase across the pond with another North American tour, including matches against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and owner Ryan Reynolds' hometown Vancouver Whitecaps.