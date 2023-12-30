Highlights The UEFA Champions League has seen small clubs like Royal Antwerp compete against giants like Barcelona, showcasing the diversity of teams in the competition.

The Champions League is the pinnacle of club football across Europe. The glamorous competition is home to the best teams and players in the continent and over the years we've witnessed true greats take to the stage to deliver magical moments. Cristiano Ronaldo's acrobatic over-head kick against Juventus instantly springs to mind and, too, Lionel Messi's solo effort against Bayern Munich, sitting down perhaps the greatest centre-back in the world at that time, Jerome Boateng, before dinking the ball over the onrushing Manuel Neuer.

But, for all of the glitz, glamour, and star-studded multi-million dollar squads, the competition has also hosted European minnows like Royal Antwerp, who played in the 2023/24 Champions League campaign. The Belgian outfit are one of the smallest clubs to feature in the illustrious league and to put their financial means into perspective, their current transfer record is just £5.1m ($6.5m) - paid to French second division side Amiens SC for George Ilenikhena in 2023.

That has prompted GiveMeSport to take a look at the 10 smallest clubs to ever play in the Champions League. Without further ado, here are the selections...

Ranking factors

It's important to note, that each selection is only from the group stages of the Champions League, rather than the qualifying rounds. Each ranking has been judged against the following factors:

Financial means

History

Fan base & Attendance

City/Town Population

10 smallest clubs in Champions League history # Team Country 1 FC Unirea Urziceni Romania 2 FC Sheriff Moldova 3 FC Astana Kazakhstan 4 Qarabağ FK Azerbaijan 5 BATE Borisov Belarus 6 NK Maribor Slovenia 7 APOEL FC Cyprus 8 FC Viktoria Plzeň Czech Republic 9 FC Krasnodar Russia 10 Royal Antwerp Belgium

12 Royal Antwerp

Founded in 1880

In 2017, Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp, who are the oldest football club in the country, resided in the second tier and were a far cry away from the lofty heights of Champions League football. Though six years on, The Great Old, managed by former PSV and Bayern Munich midfielder Mark van Bommel, plied their trade in the illustrious competition and whilst they failed to advance to the knockouts, they did secure a memorable victory...

After winning the Jupiler Pro League for the first time in 66 years, van Bommel's side qualified for the Champions League, creating history, once more. Royal Antwerp had never featured in the group stages before and yet they weren't phased when the La Liga giants Barcelona came to town. The Belgian side secured their first-ever UCL win as they defeated the visitors 3-2, with a late stoppage-time winner. The atmosphere was deafening.

Royal Antwerp: Club profile Club record transfer fee £5.2m ($6.5m) Champions League campaigns 1 Average league attendance (23/24) 13,628 City population (Antwerp) 510,000

Group H: 2023/24 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 4 0 2 12 6 12 2 FC Porto 6 4 0 2 15 8 12 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 3 0 3 10 12 9 4 Royal Antwerp 6 1 0 5 6 17 3

11 FC Krasnodar

Founded in 2008

Remarkably, FC Krasnodar were only founded in 2008 and yet, by 2020 they found themselves at the summit of club football, as they plied their trade in the group stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history. Sergey Galitsky, the owner of the Russian club, was keen to build something that could benefit his home region and so, steady investment, paired with a love for the sport, created a club that began to challenge the elite. "Galitsky knows the name of every single player in the academy. That's hundreds of kids. He's unique," said former Krasnodar forward Yura Movsisyan. Galitsky's ambition will certainly continue to skyrocket the Russian outfit to new heights, and it appears as though they're here to stay at the top level, but still, as of 2023, they remain a fledgling club.

FC Krasnodar: Club profile Club record transfer fee £17.3m ($21.8m) Champions League campaigns 1 Average league attendance (23/24) 22,831 City population (Krasnodar) 1,099,344

Group E: 2020/21 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 6 4 2 0 14 2 14 2 Sevilla 6 4 1 1 9 8 13 3 FC Krasnodar 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 4 Stade Rennais 6 0 1 5 3 11 1

10 FC Viktoria Plzeň

Founded in 1911

9

FK Viktoria Plzeň are one of the oldest clubs in the Czech Republic and resides in the west of the country, just shy of 60 miles from the capital, Prague. Their Doosan Arena holds 11,700 fans, though, during the 2023/24 campaign, they've averaged an attendance of around 8,400. The Czech team's club record transfer fee is £860,000 ($1m), which they've matched on three separate occasions, whilst their record departure stands at £5.1m ($6.5m). Viktoria Plzeň's most valuable player is 27-year-old goalkeeper, and eight-cap Czech Republic international, Jindrich Stanek, who is valued at £3m ($3.8M). Perhaps the most notable UCL win of theirs came in December 2018, when they defeated Italian giants Roma 2-1 to secure a place in the Europa League.

FK Viktoria Plzeň: Club profile Club record transfer fee £866,032 Champions League campaigns 4 Average league attendance (23/24) 8,422 City population 171,707

Group G: 2018/19 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 6 4 0 2 12 5 12 2 Roma 6 3 0 3 11 8 9 3 Viktoria Plzeň 6 2 1 3 7 16 7 4 CSKA Moscow 6 2 1 3 8 9 7

8 APOEL FC

Founded in 1926

Cypriot outfit APOEL FC will always be fondly remembered for their miraculous 2011/12 Champions League campaign, which saw them reach the last eight of the competition. However, often it can be overlooked by Chelsea's shock triumph, as they defeated Bayern Munich in the final via a penalty shootout. But it was Τhrylos who defied all the odds that year. Their squad was worth £1.3m ($1.6m) and they were only halted on their journey by a star-studded Real Madrid side, spearheaded by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, amongst others. Los Blancos, who had a squad value of £500m ($636m), inflicted a pretty heavy defeat on APOEL across the two-legged tie, as they secured an 8-2 aggregate victory to advance to the semi-finals, but José Mourinho gave a glowing assessment of their extraordinary achievement to even reach this stage.

APOEL FC: Club profile Club record transfer fee £1.7m ($2.1m) Champions League campaigns 4 Average league attendance (23/24) 2,286 City population (Nicosia) 200,000

Group G: 2011/12 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St. Petersburg 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 2 APOEL FC 6 2 3 1 6 6 9 3 FC Porto 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 1 2 3 6 8 5

7 NK Maribor

Founded in 1960

NK Maribor, who hail from Slovenia, have featured in the group stages of the Champions League on three occasions, with their latest outing coming back in 2017. Maribor lies around 80 miles from the capital, Ljubljana, and it has a population of less than 100,000 people, so the football club is a relative minnow when it takes to the European stage. 2014 saw The Violets qualify for the UCL group stages for only the second time in their history, having defeated Celtic in the play-offs. Whilst they did go winless in the campaign, their three draws to Sporting, Schalke and Chelsea certainly represent a monumental feat. Three years later, another UCL outing ensued, as they picked up two draws against Spartak Moscow and one with Sevilla.

NK Maribor: Club profile Club record transfer fee £1m ($1.3m) Champions League campaigns 3 Average league attendance (23/24) 3,444 City population (Maribor) 94,000

Group E: 2017/18 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 6 3 3 0 23 6 12 2 Sevilla 6 2 3 1 12 12 9 3 Spartak Moscow 6 1 3 2 9 13 6 4 NK Maribor 6 0 3 3 3 16 3

6 BATE Borisov

Founded in 1973

BATE Borisov, founded in 1996, have risen from the third tier of Belarusian football to the illustrious Champions League stage. In fact, not only on one occasion, either, they've played in the group stages five times, with their last outing in the competition coming during the 2015/16 campaign. Though, notwithstanding that, they've been punching well above their weight. After all, their club record transfer is £860,000 ($1m), which they paid to Serbian side FK Vojvodina Novi Sad for attacking midfielder Mirko Ivanic in 2016. And, they've averaged around 2,500 fans at their 13,000-seater stadium over the last few seasons, which is a far cry from some of the crowds they'll play in front of elsewhere across the continent. The club resides in the ninth-biggest city in Belarus and has a population of 143,000.

BATE Borisov: Club profile Club record transfer fee £866,415 ($1m) Champions League campaigns 5 Average league attendance (22/23) 2,535 City population (Barysaw) 143,287

Group E: 2015/16 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 4 2 0 15 4 14 2 Roma 6 1 3 2 11 16 6 3 Bayer Leverkusen 6 1 3 2 13 12 6 4 BATE Borisov 6 1 2 3 5 12 5

5 Qarabağ FK

Founded in 1951

2017 saw Qarabağ FK, who hail from Azerbaijan's capital Baku, compete in the Champions League for the first time in their history. Prior to their UCL campaign, the club's Premyar Liqa matches would average just shy of 2,000 fans in attendance, though, the qualifying play-off against Copenhagen saw 31,000 fans packed into Baku’s Tofiq Bahramov Stadium. At this venue, they play their European fixtures. Qarabağ's maiden UCL campaign saw them finish at the foot of the table, winless, however, they did draw against Atletico Madrid twice, which is some achievement considering the wealth of talent they were up against. They are the first Azerbaijani team to reach the group stages of the competition.

Qarabağ FK: Club profile Club record transfer fee £1.1m ($1.4m) Champions League campaigns 5 Average league attendance (23/24) 1,444 City population (Baku) 2,432,000

Group C: 2017/18 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Roma 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 2 Chelsea 6 3 2 1 16 8 11 3 Atletico Madrid 6 1 4 1 5 4 7 4 Qarabağ FK 6 0 2 4 2 14

4 FC Astana

Founded in 2009

FC Astana were founded in 2009 and have enjoyed a rapid rise to the glitz and glamour of the Champions League. The Blue and Yellows won their first league title in 2014 and just a year later, they became the first team from Khazakstan to reach the UCL group stages, having defeated APOEL 2-1 on aggregate in the play-off round. Of their six group games, they only conceded defeat on two occasions, drawing the other four, including a goalless draw against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who would eventually reach the final before suffering defeat to city rivals Real Madrid on penalties. Astana's stadium holds 30,000 fans, making it one of the larger venues on this list, though, during the 2022/23 season, they had an average attendance of just over 6,000.

FC Astana: Club profile Club record transfer fee £1.7m ($2.1m) Champions League campaigns 1 Average league attendance (22/23) 6,002 City population (Astana) 2,432,000

Group C: 2015/16 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 6 4 1 1 11 3 13 2 Benfica 6 3 1 2 10 8 10 3 Galatasaray 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 4 FC Astana 6 0 4 2 5 11 4

3 FC Sheriff

Founded in 1997

2

In the Premier League, and even in the lower divisions of English football, we've become accustomed to the multi-millions spent on players, so for a club competing in the Champions League to have a club record transfer fee of £861,000, it's pretty extraordinary. That evinces the budget FC Sheriff operate on and despite a significant lack of investment compared to their Champions League competitors, the Moldovan club managed to defeat the eventual winners Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu in September 2021, with some suggesting it to be the biggest upset in the history of the competition. Founded in 1997, Sheriff have averaged a crowd of fewer than 1,000 fans for the last few seasons, as their 12,000-seater stadium rarely fills, evidencing the size of the club.

FC Sheriff: Club profile Club record transfer fee £866,000 ($1m) Champions League campaigns 1 Average league attendance (23/24) 675 City population (Tiraspol) 133,807

Group D: 2021/22 # Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 6 5 0 1 14 3 15 2 Inter 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 3 FC Sheriff 6 2 1 3 7 11 7 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 0 2 4 2 12 2

1 FC Unirea Urziceni

Founded in 1954 & dissolved in 2011

Romanian outfit FC Unirea Urziceni competed in the Champions League group stages for the first time during the 2009/10 campaign and managed to finish third, despite operating on a significantly weaker budget than their competitors. They amassed a very commendable eight points after beating Rangers 4-1, Sevilla 1-0 and drawing with VfB Stuttgart and the aforementioned Glasgow-based side in the reverse fixture. However, the remarkable underdog story came crashing down a year later, as the owner sold almost the entire team to pay off debts. Unirea managed to avoid relegation with the help of loan players but they opted against renewing their licence and so dissolved in 2011. Five years later, the club was refounded under a new name and club crest.

FC Unirea Urziceni: Club profile Club record transfer fee £433,000 ($548,000) Champions League campaigns 1 Average league attendance n/a City population (Urziceni) 13,380