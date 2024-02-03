Chelsea's academy has a plethora of talented young players eager to make the step up to Mauricio Pochettino's first team. The wealth of talent at the Argentine's disposal makes it pretty tricky to break into his set-up, but Alfie Gilchrist has shown it is possible. The 20-year-old defender has made seven senior appearances for the west Londoners and is clearly highly thought of by Pochettino.

With the Blues again faltering in the Premier League, having languished in mid-table for much of the 2023/24 campaign, it may present an opportunity for young players to make an impact in the senior team as they bid to improve on a disappointing last 18 months or so. The Blues have adopted a new transfer policy since Todd Boehly's takeover which has seen a number of promising young players recruited and given the chance to impress, and it appears academy players are included in that strategy, too, with the likes of Conor Gallagher now starring and becoming a key fixture of the midfield.

So, who will be the next academy player to graduate from Cobham? GIVEMESPORT takes a look at eight young Chelsea stars who could break through in 2024.

Only players who have made five or fewer senior appearances will qualify for this list, so the aforementioned Gilchrist won't feature. It's also important to note that Andrey Santos and Angelo have not appeared for the U21s or any of the academy sides as of yet, but we've still included them as they are young players who haven't made their Chelsea first-team debut and could feature for the Blues' youth sides soon too.

The selections will be based upon:

Potential

Stats

Can they fill a much-needed position in the first-team

Potential Chelsea academy graduates # Player Age Nation Position 1 Leo Castledine 18 England Attacking midfield 2 Cesare Casadei 21 Italy Central midfield 3 Andrey Santos 19 Brazil Defensive midfield 4 Ronnie Stutter 19 England Centre-forward 5 Angelo 19 Brazil Right winger 6 Bashir Humphreys 20 England Centre-back 7 Jimmy-Jay Morgan 18 England Centre-forward 8 Alex Matos 19 England Attacking midfield

8 Alex Matos

19, attacking midfielder

Alex Matos joined the west Londoners from Norwich City in 2023 and was initially brought in to strengthen the U21 set-up at Cobham but Pochettino fast-tracked the midfielder to his first-team after impressing in training. The 19-year-old made two appearances for Chelsea before being shipped out on loan to Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town, where he will remain until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Matos is extremely versatile and can operate in a number of positions having played on both flanks and in attacking, central and defensive midfield. The Bedford-born teenager has even started at right-back, evincing his high football IQ to seamlessly adapt to new positions. Former Town boss Darren Moore lauded the Chelsea loanee: “Alex has a fantastic pedigree, exciting career to date and huge hunger and desire to succeed right at the very highest level of the game - as his manager, it’s that mentality and application that I find most exciting about him."

Alex Matos' youth stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Norwich U18 42 9 7 Norwich U21 18 0 2 Chelsea U21 9 0 0 Stats per Transfermarkt

7 Jimmy-Jay Morgan

18, centre-forward

Chelsea signed striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan in February 2023 from Southampton for an initial fee worth £3m plus a further £3m in add-ons. The England youth international did spend time at Cobham when he was just eight-years-old but moved back to Southampton at 11 to make traveling to and from his south coast home easier. Morgan featured on Saints' first-team bench towards the end of his tenure there, and was clearly highly regarded by coaches, prompting the west Londoners to land his signature.

The 2006-born centre-forward is the second top scorer for Chelsea's U21s during the 2023/24 season, only behind Ronnie Stutter, who has netted one more. Capped at England youth level, Morgan had a very prolific record with the U17 set-up, scoring six in eight outings. With Chelsea lacking a prolific finisher up top, perhaps a debut may arrive in 2024 for the 18-year-old should he continue to develop with the reserve side.

Jimmy Jay-Morgan's youth stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Southampton U18 22 9 5 Southampton B 13 5 5 Chelsea U21 13 6 1 Chelsea U18 2 0 0 Stats per Transfermarkt

6 Bashir Humphreys

20, centre-back

Bashir Humphreys is currently on loan at Championship outfit Swansea City and has made 20 league appearances for the Welsh side. The 20-year-old defender earned plaudits from local media after his performance against West Bromwich Albion in January 2024, with Wales Online writing: “Bashir Humphreys 7. Tidy on the ball for much of the afternoon. Read things pretty well and made some really good contributions at the back. Another to stand up well at the end."

Humphreys' stats are pretty impressive as he ranks among the top 9% for passes completed and progressive passes received compared to positional peers across 14 competitions. The Exeter-born defender is clearly comfortable at playing out from the back which suits the mould of Pochettino's side. Further, he is left-footed which is desirable in the modern game as it allows certain patterns of play leading out from defence.

Bashir Humphreys' youth stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea U18 34 1 0 Chelsea U23 28 1 1 Stats per Transfermarkt

5 Angelo

Chelsea spent £13m on the signing of Angelo from Santos in the summer of 2023 and he was sent out on loan to Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg for the 2023/24 season. The teenage winger - who became the youngest player in the history of the Brazil national Championship aged 15 years and 308 days - has impressed in France under the stewardship of former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira. The Frenchman has an impressive track record of developing young talents such as Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze while at Selhurst Park, so Chelsea will be hopeful Angelo can make the step up to the first team for the 2024/25 campaign after a season under his wing.

The left-footed wideman has been described as a "creative player with very good technique on the ball, mobility, acceleration skills, fast direction shifts, short-dribbling, and good short-mid through passing ability." Given the struggles of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke out wide, Angelo may become a genuinely viable option on the flank.

Angelo's stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Santos 129 5 10 RC Strasbourg 20 0 3 Stats per Transfermarkt

4 Ronnie Stutter

19, Centre-forward

Ronnie Stutter joined Chelsea from West Ham's U15s in 2019 and progressed to the U21s in 2023, where he has continued his prolific record in front of goal. Described as a "pacy and direct striker", Stutter could solve Pochettino's issues up front as Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja continue to leave a lot to be desired. The England U19 international was an unused substitute for the Blues against Bournemouth in September 2023 so perhaps a debut isn't too far away.

Stutter has netted six times in eight appearances in the Premier League 2 and was on the score-sheet in the EFL trophy against Northampton, evincing his goal-scoring capabilities in the men's game.

Ronnie Stutter's Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea U18 37 15 6 Chelsea U23 11 7 1 Stats per Transfermarkt

3 Andrey Santos

19, defensive midfield

Chelsea completed the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama in January 2023 for a fee worth £18m. The teenage midfielder remained at the Brazilian club on loan before joining Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023 for the season. Santos' loan spell was cut short at the East Midlanders after making just two appearances and it appears it appears Chelsea will keep the talented midfielder rather than sending him back out on loan.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig published a scout report on Santos when he was 17 and noted that he was "extremely dominant in the air" and "consistent, aggressive, determined, and tenacious in the defensive phase", so perhaps Pochettino may feel he is well-equipped to deal with the physical demands of the Premier League. With injuries to Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia, he may well break into the first 11 for the west London club sooner rather than later.

Andrey Santos' Youth Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Vasco U20 6 3 0 Stats per Transfermarkt

2 Cesare Casadei

21, central midfield

Chelsea paid £12m plus £4m in add-ons for Cesare Casadei in August 2022, with the towering midfielder making the switch from Serie A giants Inter after impressing in their youth ranks - he scored 26 goals whilst laying on seven assists in 66 outings for their U19 side. He spent half a season on loan at second-tier outfit Reading during the 2022/23 season before departing for the U20 World Cup with Italy, where he picked up the Golden Ball and Golden Boot award, prompting interest from a number of clubs.

Eventually, Casadei ended up signing for Championship promotion hopefuls Leicester City on a season-long loan deal and he displayed moments of his potential under his fellow compatriot Enzo Maresca before Chelsea opted to recall the 21-year-old in January 2024 to include him in their first-team. Current injuries may well accelerate his progress to the starting line-up so Casadei is certainly a player to watch for Chelsea fans in 2024.

Cesare Casadei's Youth Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Inter U17 22 11 0 Inter U18 8 1 0 Inter U19 66 26 7 Chelsea U21 13 5 1 Stats per Transfermarkt

1 Leo Castledine

18, attacking midfielder

Leo Castledine made his senior debut in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, as Chelsea thrashed Middlesbrough 6-1 to advance to the final. The 18-year-old operates as an attacking midfielder and has impressed in the U21 set-up, prompting Pochettino to call him up to the first-team. Castledine represents England at youth level and netted in a 6-0 win against Romania on his U19 debut in November 2023.

Opportunities will be hard to come by in Chelsea's midfield, particularly after the sizable outlay of cash spent on that area of the field under Todd Boehly's tenure, but if Castledine continues to shine in the reserves and with the Young Lions, it'll be pretty hard for Pochettino not to include the talented teen in his plans.