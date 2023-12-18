Highlights Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, continually bringing in new fans.

The rules have changed drastically over the past 100 years, with new plans in place.

This article has everything you need to know about the length of a match, extra time and penalty shoot-outs.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world. It has an estimated 3.5 billion fans around the world, and that number is only going to grow as the years tick away. From added-time drama to last-day survival, it is one of the most entertaining and dramatic sports in the world. It brings intrigue to new fans and old, as they support their team to the final touch of the ball.

However, some of the most dramatic moments come in the dying seconds. Sergio Aguero's last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers, thus winning Manchester City the Premier League, came in the 94th minute. That goal wouldn't have happened if the on-field officials decided to reward less added time. The role of the officials is key - as showcased then - but the true rules surrounding the length of soccer matches can be confusing, particularly if you are new to the sport.

Length of a soccer match

90 minutes

Officially, a soccer match is 90 minutes long. The first half is 45 minutes long, whilst the second half is also 45 minutes long. The clock continues to tick away - even if there are injuries - so any added time will be added at the end of each half. It's a simple idea and it allows fans to quickly understand how long is left.

The 45 minutes of action in each half is often fast-paced, leaving you on the edge of your seat as teams attack from one end to another. The rules are simple, with only the controversial decision of stoppage time changing fans' opinions.

Soccer length First Half 45 minutes Second Half 45 minutes Full Length 90 minutes + added time

Half-time

15 minutes

Half-time is 15 minutes long. It's the set number in every single soccer match and never changes. Unlike in America, where half-time is often longer to fit in a concert or performance, half-time in soccer is always 15 minutes. It provides managers with the opportunity to give a team talk and change tactics. Players can be given one-on-one advice by the manager of first-team staff, which can be motivational or tactical - or they even ask for a player's shirt! That's the beauty of soccer - so many aspects can change with the flick of a switch.

For fans, it provides an opportunity to take a break from the stands if they are at the match. In England, it is a common sight to see fans go for a 'half-time pint', quickly downing it before rushing back to the stands. It's part of the DNA of English soccer, whilst the entertainment at half-time is often very low-key. There might be an interview with a former player or even a kids' soccer match, but it will never be on the scale of American and American Football.

Added time

Varies each match

Stoppage time has no set length. That might sound complicated, but it is decided on a game-to-game basis. If there are no injuries and the ball continually stays on the field, there will be no stoppage time; maybe one minute at the most. However, if there is a lengthy injury and minutes of time-wasting (purposefully slowing down the speed of the match), there will be lots of stoppage time.

It is decided by the on-field referee and the fourth official (on the sidelines). They communicate with one another, with the fourth official lifting a screen in the air to showcase how long stoppage time will be to the fans in the stadium.

Reasons for stoppage time Injuries Serious injury delays play. Time wasting Teams waste time on purpose to slow down the tempo. Medical Emergencies If there's an issue in the crowd, as much added time as needed will be used.

Prior to the 2022 World Cup, soccer fans were accustomed to a minute or two being added on at the end of the first half and three or four minutes at the end of the second half. It became the norm across every league. However, the amount of stoppage time has changed ever since the 2022 World Cup. FIFA’s referees committee chairman and former legendary referee, Pierluigi Collina, spoke on the eve of the Qatar World Cup about the changes.

Imagine if there are two or three goals scored in a half, it’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes just to goal celebrations. This time has to be considered and compensated at the end and, in addition, the time lost due to VAR intervention. During matches in Russia (at the 2014 World Cup), it became quite normal to have the fourth official showing the electronic board with seven, eight or nine minutes on it. The purpose is to offer more show to those who are watching the World Cup.

Extra time

30 minutes of fatigue

First half 15 minutes Second half 15 minutes Penalty shootouts? Used if still level at full-time

Extra time is 30 minutes long. There are 15 minutes of play, a short break and then another 15 minutes of play. If the two teams are still level are 30 minutes, a penalty shootout is used. It is used in the event of a draw after 90 minutes in a tournament competition.

For example, in the knockout stages of the World Cup, extra time is used. Meanwhile, the latter stages of any domestic cup competition use extra time, most notably the FA Cup and Champions League. The tempo of the match is often slower in extra time, as fatigue kicks in and tiredness builds across the pitch. It is very rarely entertaining, despite the drama in extra time at the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina.

Penalty shoot-out rules

Use of sudden death

A penalty shoot-out is used if the two teams are level after 120 minutes. It brings in a huge mental challenge - as well as a physical one - as players try to outsmart the goalkeeper and pick their spot. Penalty shootouts are widely seen as the most tense situation for players in the world. With a flick of a switch, players can become heroes via one kick of the ball. However, on the other hand, they can become villains if they sky their penalty over the bar. It's most players' worst nightmare, particularly during finals when the stakes are even higher.

Step Process of a penalty shoot-out 1. A coin toss determines which team takes the first penalty. 2. Both teams take five penalties each. 3. A different player must take each penalty. 4. A winner is decided once each team has taken five penalties each - or if the lead is insurmountable after four penalties are taken, for example. 5. If the teams have the same number of goals after five taken each, the shootout continues in a sudden-death format. 6. The cycle continues around - and each player can take another one after every player has had a shot - until a team leads after an equal number of penalties.

Longest soccer match ever

Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers - 1946

Date 30th March 1946 Length 3 hours, 23 minutes Full-time score 2-2

The longest soccer match in recorded history was a match between English clubs Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers at Edgeley Park on March 30, 1946. The duration of the match was a ridiculous three hours and 23 minutes and the world record has stood for over half a century. The first game ended 2-2, so it went into extra time, but 30 more minutes were insufficient, with the two teams unable to score in that time period.

Before penalty shootouts were rolled out across the game, some of the methods used to decide the winner of a match after a 120-minute stalemate included tossing a coin and - as shown in this match - 'play to win'. It was a form of golden goal, which suggested that the match ends after a goal has been scored. In Stockport's and Doncaster's cases, though, neither team could score a goal with the 'play to win' method, so it carried on until darkness fell. It was only a replay at Doncaster that could separate the teams. It was a remarkable 203 minutes.

Future soccer plans

Florentino Perez's ideas

It is unlikely that soccer matches will ever be truly shortened. The rules might change - as showcased by major changes in the past 50 years - but it will continue to have a similar length of soccer in play.

Florentino Perez - president of Real Madrid - previously suggested that he would propose 60-minute soccer matches if the Super League was ever created. However, the clock would be stopped every time the ball goes out of play, just like it does in Rugby Union. It might sound drastic, but - in the 2022/2023 Premier League - the ball was in play for an average of just over 48 minutes. Speaking to El Chiringuito, Perez said: