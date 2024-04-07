Highlights Soccer matches are 90 minutes long with two 45-minute halves. There is also the possibility of added/extra time.

Each team has 11 players, with one being a goalkeeper. Teams can make five subs in three windows.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world. It brings together people from every corner of the world to unite and succeed. This is showcased with the World Cup every year, which sees the 32 best countries, soon to be 48, go head-to-head in dramatic circumstances. The 'people's game' is loved by nearly everyone.

From the Premier League in England to the MLS in America, the basis of soccer is the same everywhere. 11 players are on one team against another team of 11 players (unless someone is sent off). The chaos, drama and intrigue that follows is universally loved around the world. There's no better feeling as a fan to see your favourite team scoring a last-minute winner at the end of the season. Yet soccer is far more than trophies and success; it's about the connections that it builds along the way.

Length of Matches

Officially, a soccer match is 90 minutes long. The first half is 45 minutes long, whilst the second half is also 45 minutes long. The clock continues to tick away - even if there are injuries - so any added time will be added at the end of each half. It's a simple idea and it allows fans to quickly understand how long is left.

The 45 minutes of action in each half is often fast-paced, leaving you on the edge of your seat as teams attack from one end to another. Added time is used at the end of each period — and the length is dependent on whether there have been any injuries or stoppages. Meanwhile, in cup matches, extra time can be used if the two teams are level at full-time. This last 30 minutes before - if still level - a penalty shootout is used.

Soccer length First Half 45 minutes Second Half 45 minutes Full Length 90 minutes + added time

Number of Players

Each soccer team consists of 11 players - one of whom has to be a goalkeeper. After that, clubs and managers have the freedom to play players in any opposition, although they often stick to a variation of a '4-3-3'. It takes two soccer teams to start - and finish - a match, so there are 22 players on the pitch in total. Each soccer player has different roles in their teams to create a strong foundation on the pitch.

Soccer players on the pitch Home team 11 Away team 11 Number of goalkeepers allowed on each team 1

Alongside this, teams are allowed to have a 'substitution bench', which consists of players who can replace athletes on the soccer pitch. The number of players on the bench varies depending on the competition, but in the Premier League, teams can have nine players on the bench. However, only five of those players can be subbed.

Teams can make five substitutions within three windows (three stoppages of play) each match. They can bring whoever they want off for any player on the bench. Substitutions often occur in the second half of a match - in an attempt to bring fresh legs onto the pitch and increase the tempo of the match.

Premier League Substitution Rules Maximum number of soccer players on the bench 9 Maximum number of soccer players subbed on 5 Maximum number of breaks in play to make substitutions 3

Positions

In soccer, several main positions help their team win the most important matches every season. The role of each position can vary depending on the tactics, but the basics remain the same every time.

Goalkeeper - Must stop the other team from scoring by any means necessary. They can only use their hands inside their own penalty box. Their job is to catch, punch and save any jobs that come in their direction whilst starting counter-attacks by throwing or kicking the ball quickly. Example: Thibaut Courtois

- Must stop the other team from scoring by any means necessary. They can only use their hands inside their own penalty box. Their job is to catch, punch and save any jobs that come in their direction whilst starting counter-attacks by throwing or kicking the ball quickly. Example: Thibaut Courtois Left/right-back - Their main job is to defend and mark the opposition winger. They must be quick to be able to keep up with them, whilst holding the ability to tackle players and send advanced crosses into the box. Only well-rounded players can play in this role. Example: Kyle Walker

- Their main job is to defend and mark the opposition winger. They must be quick to be able to keep up with them, whilst holding the ability to tackle players and send advanced crosses into the box. Only well-rounded players can play in this role. Example: Kyle Walker Centre-back - Their main job is to stop the other team from winning the ball back. They tend to be physically imposing with their height and strength whilst also capable of leaping high to win headers and hold their ground. Example: Virgil van Dijk

- Their main job is to stop the other team from winning the ball back. They tend to be physically imposing with their height and strength whilst also capable of leaping high to win headers and hold their ground. Example: Virgil van Dijk Wing-back - A more attacking version of a full-back. They still have defensive duties, but they play slightly higher up the pitch on either flank, looking to help the team in the final third. They will look to combine with the midfield via passes and send dangerous crosses into the box regularly. Example: Pedro Porro

- A more attacking version of a full-back. They still have defensive duties, but they play slightly higher up the pitch on either flank, looking to help the team in the final third. They will look to combine with the midfield via passes and send dangerous crosses into the box regularly. Example: Pedro Porro Defensive midfielder - Sits at the base of the midfield, just ahead of the defenders. While other midfielders will be expected to make an impact higher up on the pitch, the holding player will stay back to protect the space in front of the defence. Example: Casemiro

- Sits at the base of the midfield, just ahead of the defenders. While other midfielders will be expected to make an impact higher up on the pitch, the holding player will stay back to protect the space in front of the defence. Example: Casemiro Central midfielder - Have to be a good all-rounder, chipping in with defensive and attacking work, both on and off the ball. Must have the technical ability to control possession under intense pressure, and then robustness to dominate in key areas of the pitch. Example: Luka Modric

- Have to be a good all-rounder, chipping in with defensive and attacking work, both on and off the ball. Must have the technical ability to control possession under intense pressure, and then robustness to dominate in key areas of the pitch. Example: Luka Modric Attacking midfielder - Given the license to hang around in the final third of the pitch. They will try and pick up spaces in between the opposition midfield and defence to cause havoc. Some tend to focus more on the creative part of the game by claiming assists, while others are more natural goalscorers. The best tend to have a blend of both those skills. Example: Kevin De Bruyne

- Given the license to hang around in the final third of the pitch. They will try and pick up spaces in between the opposition midfield and defence to cause havoc. Some tend to focus more on the creative part of the game by claiming assists, while others are more natural goalscorers. The best tend to have a blend of both those skills. Example: Kevin De Bruyne Right/Left midfielder - Stay close to the touchline, with the main responsibility to get forward and attack on the flanks. Some choose to cut in whilst others look to stay wide and use the team's width to their advantage. Example: Dejan Kulusevski

- Stay close to the touchline, with the main responsibility to get forward and attack on the flanks. Some choose to cut in whilst others look to stay wide and use the team's width to their advantage. Example: Dejan Kulusevski Right/left winger - They play high up, essentially alongside the strikers but are pushed out to either flank. The role of the winger has evolved to the point now where these players are often their team's main goalscorers. Example: Mohamed Salah

- They play high up, essentially alongside the strikers but are pushed out to either flank. The role of the winger has evolved to the point now where these players are often their team's main goalscorers. Example: Mohamed Salah Striker - Leads the line and, for the most part, will be the furthest up the pitch. Their primary role in the team is to consistently score goals whilst always staying in the final third. Example: Erling Haaland

Formations

There are several formations which can be used in soccer to win. For example, the 4-4-2 is the most traditional formation used in soccer, even if it has fallen a little bit out of fashion in modern times. It uses four defenders (two central and two fullbacks), four midfielders (two central and two wide players), and two centre-forwards. Meanwhile, the 4-3-3 is one of the most popular formations in the game, and many managers use some variant of it in the modern game. This uses a back-four as you get in a 4-4-2, but then employs three men in the midfield, and three more in attack.

However, managers can also opt to play three/five at the back. The 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation position can often be viewed as a rather defensive set-up as you have three central defenders. They are then protected by a bank of midfielders in front of them. The wide players in that are known as wing-backs and they can drop alongside the back three if required. However, these teams play high up the pitch and are capable of causing defenders countless problems in the final third.

Offside

A player is offside if they are in the attacking half and closer to the opposing team's goal line than both the ball and the second-to-last opponent. One of those two opponents is almost always the goalkeeper, so usually if either the ball or one outfield opponent is not between you and the goal line, you will be offside. You are not offside if you are level with the second-to-last opponent (or both opponents).

You are only classed as offside when any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponent's half (excluding the halfway line) or when any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponent's goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent. The punishment for offside is also pretty simple. The referee instantly awards a free-kick where the offence has occurred to the opposing team.

Handball

Handball is when a player controls the soccer ball with their hand or lower arm. It doesn't matter if there is intent as the rules remain the same throughout. The FA's Laws of the Game handbook states: "For the purposes of determining handball offences, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit. Not every touch of a player’s hand/arm with the ball is an offence."

The list of the times a handball can be made is outlined below.