Highlights Dapper Laughs had a dominant victory over Simple Simon in their boxing match, knocking him down in just 9 seconds and winning the fight in one minute.

Despite the one-sided nature of the fight, Dapper showed respect to his opponent, acknowledging Simon's bravery and his willingness to test himself in the ring.

Dapper's boxing debut was successful, showcasing his previous experience in combat sports and setting him up for future matches.

Dapper Laughs made a winning start to his boxing career last night with a dominant victory over TikTok star Simple Simon. The British content creator and comedian took to the ring against the TikTok star as part of the preliminary card for the Misfits 11 event in London's famed York Hall, and the three-round cruiserweight contest didn't make it past the first round in a VERY one-sided mismatch.

Dapper, real name Daniel O'Reilly, floored his rival in just NINE seconds, before going on to finish the job as the referee stopped the contest just one minute later.

Simon, real name Simon Colbran, was completely outclassed by his opponent, and three sharp shots from Dapper sent him to the canvas. He earlier emerged for the bout on a mobility scooter, riding it down to the ring with Darude - Sandstorm as his walk music, but even having pro boxer Jordan Flynn in his corner made no difference against a man 14 years his younger.

Video: Simple Simon knocked down early

As for Dapper, he paid tribute to his opponent after the fight. Posting on X, he said: "I feel for Simple Simon, I can only box who they put in front of me and I knew he was older and came in as the underdog. It didn't feel great putting him down, I've got to be honest, but I've got a lot of love for him and that's why I didn't celebrate.

"Afterwards, I gave him a big cuddle and I think he needs to be really proud of himself. The comments should be about how much bottle he's got and that he's keen to get in the ring. Ultimately, he's out there trying to make money for his family and he was game to fight me, maybe even knowing my ability was more, he wanted to test himself."

Despite this being his boxing debut, Dapper does have experience in combat sports. He was a part of Fame MMA, where in 2019 he took on, and lost to, So Solid Crew star Harvey in Newcastle.

Video: Dapper Laughs stops Simple Simon in brutal fashion

Simple Simon also had a taste of boxing before the Dapper fight, albeit in a non-professional capacity. Last year he faced YouTuber Ed Matthews, also tasting defeat in this fight. Earlier this year, Simon faced another TikToker in Chef Dave, and was able to win that time around. He is also director and head coach of Stars Football Academy in East Sussex.

Video: Dapper Laughs vs Simple Simon full fight

What else happened at Misfits 11

The main event on the Misfits 11 card saw a fight between two YouTubers; England's Jarvis Khattri and American BDave. Khattri won via unanimous decision in the five-round clash. He was also able to knock down his opponent within the first 10 seconds of the opening round. To his credit, BDave worked his way back into the fight, but ultimately was unsuccessful as Khattri won the Misfits Boxing welterweight title. The card also featured former UK Gladiator Rhino, who took on 'political influencer' Adam Brooks. Also, Jully Poca beat Alaena Vampira to become the new owner of the Misfits Boxing women's cruiserweight belt on the York Hall card.