Highlights The New York Jets released CB Tae Hayes due to charges related to marijuana possession, sparking fans' ire.

Aaron Rodgers' own drug usage controversies raised eyebrows after Hayes' release, with many fans calling the team hypocrites.

Rodgers, who is coming off a torn Achilles, has been skipping all team activities this offseason.

The New York Jets made the decision to release defensive back Tae Hayes yesterday following his arrest for marijuana possession in Alabama.

Despite marijuana possession being legal in New York, Alabama still has yet to legalize it for any recreational purpose.

The Jets' decision to cut Hayes didn't garner a lot of attention on its own - the cornerback was buried on the depth chart and has been a journeyman for much of his four-year career - but keen fans are realizing the hypocrisy of the team considering Aaron Rodgers' own history with drug usage.

Back in 2022, Rodgers told “The Aubrey Marcus Podcast” that his first ayahuasca retreat and experience with the drug gave him “a deep and meaningful appreciation for life”. Ayahuasca is a psychedelic drug that is only legal overseas (and, as such, requires Rodgers to travel abroad to take it).

Hayes was likely to be released at some point before the start of the season given the roster crunch, but it's still jarring to see a team respond to a marijuana charge in this manner. Meanwhile, Rodgers skipped Mandatory Minicamp and remains a complete unknown after tearing his Achilles four snaps into the 2023 season.

Social Media Comes After Jets, Rodgers

Fans weren't shy about their feelings surrounding Hayes' release

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers is a man known for many endeavors, both on and off the football field. On the gridiron, he's won a Super Bowl championship with the Green Bay Packers and accrued four NFL MVP awards. Off the field, he's been an eclectic figure, dabbling in podcasts, hosting game shows, and attending darkness retreats.

Recently, his exploits have veered into slightly more controversial territory, as he's engaged in some contentious political topics on online forums and in his appearances on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. It's brought Rodgers a lot of attention - both good and bad - and the Jets' quarterback doesn't appear to have much interest in slowing down on his political tour de force.

Right now, though, the reason fans are upset with Rodgers is that his own public drug usage apparently is no skin off the Jets' back, but Hayes' marijuana charges immediately led to his release.

Things haven't been rosy for Rodgers ever since Davante Adams was shipped to the Las Vegas Raiders. He struggled through arguably the worst season of his career in 2022, and then proceeded to play one possession in New York before tearing his Achilles last year.

There is hope that Rodgers can make a triumphant return next year - he currently has the best odds to win Comeback Player of the Year - but he'll be 40-years-old and coming off one of the most devastating injuries in sports.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even when including the four snaps Rodgers played, the Jets ranked 30th in league passing and 32nd in passing touchdowns last season.

Of course, Hayes' release is no fault of Rodgers. The quarterback will certainly continue his own recreational activities as he pleases, and his roster spot will never be in jeopardy because of it.

It's the Jets themselves that have to answer to the decision. Whether they bother to look in the mirror and reflect on the situation is anyone's guess.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.