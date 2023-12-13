This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Super Bowl LXI will be held at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in 2027, marking its second Super Bowl since its construction in 2020.

Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and Tennessee's Nissan Stadium were reportedly also in the running.

The NFL has a history of awarding Super Bowl host rights to new venues like SoFi Stadium.

The battleground for Super Bowl 61 has been established.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that NFL owners were expected to vote to award the 61st edition of the NFL's preeminent game to Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. It will be the second Super Bowl in the building since its construction in 2020, following the Super Bowl 56 meeting between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium and Tennessee's Nissan Stadium, which is supposed to be ready for the 2027 season, were rumored to be in contention for hosting. The NFL has frequently awarded Super Bowl host rights to new venues, with the Minnesota Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium (Super Bowl 52), Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium (Super Bowl 58) and SoFi Stadium (56) all receiving approval shortly after their construction was completed.

With this announcement, we now know the host sites of the next four Super Bowls and the official dates for the next three. The NFL’s switch to a 17-game slate in 2021 pushed the game back from the first Sunday of the month to the second, but rumors of an 18-game schedule being implemented in the future could lead to an even later date.

Super Bowl Year Venue Team Affiliation Date 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Raiders Feb 11 2025 Superdome New Orleans Saints Feb 9 2026 Levi's Stadium San Francisco 49ers Feb 8 2027 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Chargers & Rams TBD

Los Angeles will be the center of the sports world

The City of Angels is hosting numerous notable events over a three-year stretch

Super Bowl 61 is just the latest get for Los Angeles, the epicenter of sports entertainment at the moment. The city will serve as one of many hosts when the FIFA World Cup comes to North America in 2026, and is the sole host of the 2028 Summer Olympics as well.

2027 marks the ninth time Los Angeles will have hosted the Super Bowl, trailing only Miami (11) and New Orleans, the latter of which will move into a first-place tie with 11 in 2025. In addition to Super Bowl 1, the city also saw the Miami Dolphins complete the only undefeated season in NFL history at Super Bowl 7.

L.A. Super Bowls Year Winning Team Losing team Score 1 1967 Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 7 1973 Miami Dolphins Washington Redskins 14-7 11 1977 Oakland Raiders Minnesota Vikings 32-14 14 1980 Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams 31-19 17 1983 Washington Redskins Miami Dolphins 27-17 21 1987 New York Giants Denver Broncos 39-20 27 1993 Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills 52-17 56 2022 Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals 23-20

Prior to Super Bowl 56, Los Angeles went nearly 30 years without hosting the notorious event because there were no franchises in the city after both the Raiders and Rams departed at the conclusion of the 1994 season. The Rams returned ahead of the 2016 season, making it eligible as a host site once again.

Source: Adam Schefter