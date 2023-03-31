Oud-Heverlee Leuven's Sofian Kiyine was involved in a serious car crash on Thursday evening.

The former Lazio and Salernitana footballer appeared to lose control of his car and it smashed into a roundabout in Liege, Belgium.

Belgian outlet RTBF is reporting that the car was travelling at more than 200 km/h on a road with a speed limit of 90 km/h.

Kiyine's car was propelled into the air and smashed through the wall of a sports hall before coming to a halt.

The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

There were children in the sports hall at the time of the accident but, fortunately, no one else was injured.

Footage of the crash has now emerged. View it below...

VIDEO: Sofian Kiyine crashes into roundabout and into sports hall in Belgium

OHL release statement after Sofian Kiyine's crash

"The club learned that Sofian Kiyine was involved in a serious car accident near Liege last night," OHL's statement read.

"Kiyine was taken to the emergency department of the nearest hospital where further examinations are taking place.

"He is not in a life-threatening condition. Fortunately, no other vehicles or persons were involved in the accident.

"The club is waiting for more clarity about the exact circumstances of how the accident came about before responding further. We wish Sofian a speedy recovery."

Their CEO Peter Willems said: “Obviously, like everyone else, we are very shocked and shocked to see the images. There is certainly talk of excessive speed, but no one knows what it was exactly.

"The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known, but are currently under investigation. We await this investigation. We also want to discuss with Sofian what exactly happened, and then we will look at the further steps.

“Sofian has been very lucky. We realize that it could have ended much worse."

We wish Kiyine all the best and a speedy recovery.