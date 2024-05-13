Highlights Mark Goldbridge praised Sofyan Amrabat and Amad Diallo for their solid performances against Arsenal.

Amrabat looks set to return to Fiorentina after a disappointing loan spell at Manchester United.

Diallo impressed on a rare opportunity but was withdrawn through injury.

Two Manchester United players have been singled out for praise following the side's 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal on Sunday by United Stand presenter and super fan Mark Goldbridge.

Sofyan Amrabat and Amad Diallo were given the thumbs up by the online presenter at half time of the Premier League clash despite the side already being a goal down after Leandro Trossard's 20th-minute strike opened the scoring with what turned out to be the game's only goal.

Goldbridge has been intensely critical of United throughout the course of the season with the side set for one of their worst-ever league finishes, but he highlighted the pair's performances on the stroke of half-time against the title-chasing Gunners.

Amrabat Has Been Disappointing in United Loan Spell

Amrabat, a loan signing from Fiorentina, has failed to impressive for much of the season and it appears highly unlikely his loan spell will be extended come the close of the season. However, he anchored the Red Devil's midfield yesterday relatively well and certainly impressed more than he has done on other occasions when he has been on the pitch.

Diallo, who has had loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland since his £19m move as a teenager, was starting his first game for the club since May 2021 - a gap of just under three years - but it ended in disappointment when he was substituted off with an injury.

Posting on X, Goldbridge kept it short and sweet, saying:

With how critical he's been of players this year, that is high praise indeed.

Amad Diallo Given Rare United Opportunity

Amrabat finally showed some class in a red jersey

Speaking pre-match to MUTV, and relayed by the Manchester Evening News, manager Erik ten Hag outlined why the pair were picked from the start:

"We are forced to make some changes, but also we have some choices to make. We have brought in Amrabat and Amad. "Arsenal are a team who are strong in possession, so we have to make interceptions there and make the middle a bit stronger. We need our out-of-possession game to be very aggressive and anticipating. I am expecting a lot from him."

Moroccan midfielder Amrabat played 87 minutes of the clash and in that time he had some decent defensive stats.

Sofyan Amrabat v Arsenal Tackles won 1/2 (50%) Interceptions 1 Defensive actions 3 Recoveries 7 Dribbled past 2 Duels won 4

However, it was not enough to help his side find an equaliser and Mikel Arteta's side remained in the lead by a single goal and kept their title hopes alive until the final day of the Premier League season.

Diallo's start represented a significant milestone in his career as he'd have been forgiven for thinking his career at Old Trafford was over after a disappointing loan to Rangers followed with a better, but still not exceptional, loan to Sunderland.

With talk continuing to swirl about United's potential squad overhaul this summer, a young, pacey, direct winger like Diallo may be one to watch if he's kept on by the club.

Statistics according to Fotmob.