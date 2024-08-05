Highlights Sofyan Amrabat could return to Manchester United permanently despite a mixed loan spell last season.

Amrabat showed improved form towards the end of the campaign and could still have a future under Ten Hag.

United's buy option on Amrabat has expired meaning they must renegotiate fresh terms with Fiorentina.

Sofyan Amrabat could make a permanent return to Manchester United this summer despite a disappointing overall campaign on loan at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Moroccan midfielder was signed on loan from Fiorentina by United in the 2023 summer window after an impressive World Cup 2022 campaign with his national side, but enjoyed only mixed form in his maiden experience in England.

However, owing to an upturn in form in a changed Ten Hag system at United towards the latter stages of the season, Amrabat may well be an option going forward this summer for United.

Amrabat Tipped for Potential Old Trafford Return

The 27-year-old had a mixed spell on loan from Fiorentina

Sofyan Amrabat - described as being an "extraordinary player" by Luis Enrique - endured a difficult time at Manchester United in the 23/24 season, being limited to just 10 starts in the Premier League.

He also suffered from inconsistencies in his game, with a few impressive performances to boast of, but several poor displays to forget about as well, particularly in the Red Devils' 3-1 loss in the Manchester derby in March.

However, he could still be playing in a red shirt next season, according to Sheth.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"He [Amrabat] played such a key role in the final few weeks of the season and started the FA Cup Final, and he gives them that option when Erik ten Hag wants to switch the formation. He didn't play an out-and-out striker, and he ended up playing this kind of like 4-2-4, or 4-2-2-2 formation with Amrabat playing a key role in that. And a lot of United fans were thinking, well, this is the reason that United brought Amrabat in. "So you can't rule that one out, either. And there are a couple of other names that have been bandied around that United are looking at, but I think whatever happens with their current midfielders will probably dictate what they can do in the market."

After a gutsy performance in a 1-0 loss to Arsenal, Amrabat went on to start in Manchester United's final three games of the season, including the FA Cup final where he performed superbly on their way to picking up the trophy.

This upturn in form, according to Sheth, may have just about done enough to provide Amrabat with a lifeline back into playing for the club permanently, although they now need to renegotiate with Fiorentina after their initial buy option expired last month.

De Ligt and Mazraoui 'Expected' to Join

The Bayern Munich duo look to be on their way to Old Trafford

While United look to strengthen in midfield following the summer arrivals of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, there has also been a focus on bringing in Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich in recent weeks too - and they could be getting closer to sealing a double move.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that the duo are "expected" to move to Old Trafford before the deadline at the end of this month, although they still need to come to an agreement with Bayern over a fee.

Signing De Ligt in particular would be a huge boost for Ten Hag after new boy Yoro was ruled out for three months with a broken foot suffered in pre-season.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 04-08-24.