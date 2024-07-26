Highlights Sofyan Amrabat has set his sights on heading back to Manchester United.

The Morocco international is on the Red Devils' shortlist of targets despite refusing to trigger an option to make his loan switch permanent.

Manchester United will have to negotiate fresh terms if they want to land Amrabat.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is keen on returning to Manchester United this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old would welcome a reunion with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag after seeing his loan deal expire at the end of last season.

According to Romano, United have decided against triggering the buy option included in the short-term deal with Fiorentina, resulting in the Red Devils having to agree on a new package for the Moroccan if they want to have him among their options for the upcoming campaign.

After completing the signings of striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, the Premier League giants are now expected to shift their focus to the middle of the park.

Ten Hag’s side have been linked with several names to reinforce their ageing midfield ahead of the new campaign, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, who has reportedly given the green light to a move to Old Trafford.

Player sales remain crucial as United have failed to offload any big names apart from Mason Greenwood, who joined Marseille on a long-term deal earlier this month, but incomings are also being eyed ahead of the deadline.

Amrabat Remains on List of Potential Arrivals

Red Devils need to negotiate fresh agreement with Fiorentina

Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Manchester United have not ruled out bringing Amrabat back to Old Trafford on a permanent deal this summer.

He said:

“Sofyan Amrabat remains another option they have on the list. Changing the terms with Fiorentina is needed because they will not trigger the buy option clause. “The player is keen on returning to Manchester United, but it depends on the two clubs.”

The Morocco international - described as "extraordinary" by Luis Enrique - made 30 appearances during his loan stay in Manchester and improved in the closing stages of the campaign, leaving the door open for his return.

Amrabat went five months without a Premier League start for the Red Devils, before he was recalled for the last four fixtures of the season, including the FA Cup final showdown against Manchester City at Wembley, where he produced a stellar performance.

Throughout the campaign, the holding midfielder showcased his versatility as he was utilised on the left side of the defence at times as United navigated through an injury crisis.

Amrabat made five appearances at left-back in total, stepping in for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Sofyan Amrabat's Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 21 Pass completion 87.0% Progressive passes 6.33 Tackles 2.59 Minutes played 938

De Ligt Waiting for Old Trafford Move

Bayern Munich's demands have halted progress

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is still open to a move to Manchester United, as Romano suggests the Dutchman is ‘waiting’ for the clubs to agree on a deal.

The Red Devils have so far been reluctant to meet Bayern’s demands for the central defender, who is valued at around £42m this summer.

According to Romano, United have already agreed personal terms with De Ligt, who is allowed to depart Germany after just two seasons with the Bavarians.

The Premier League giants are looking to structure the deal including add-ons as outgoings remain crucial for their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-07-24.