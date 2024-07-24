Highlights Sofyan Amrabat could make a return to Manchester United this summer after footage emerged of him training in a United kit.

Reports suggest that Amrabat may join United on loan or join permanently for a lower fee, as his purchase clause has expired.

United could consider Amrabat as a backup defensive midfielder option, potentially for as low as €12million.

A Manchester United return for loan star Sofyan Amrabat looked to be all but dead with the Red Devils failing to secure a deal that would have seen the Moroccan end up at Old Trafford on a permanent deal. But footage has emerged of the midfielder continuing to train in his United training kit - and that has led to calls that he could return at a 'discounted' price.

Amrabat joined United last summer on a loan deal after massively impressing for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, being dubbed as a star with 'three lungs' in the process. Whilst he impressed in certain spells at United, the midfielder was not up to scratch for certain parts of his time in the north west. United have run his contract down despite boasting an option to make his deal permanent for around £16.8million - but after training in a United kit on his Instagram story, reports have emerged linking him with the club once again.

Amrabat Training Video Sparks Exit Rumours

The midfielder clearly wants to stay at Old Trafford

The report states that there is a consensus in Italy that Amrabat will end up as a United player this summer - either on another loan deal or on a permanent transfer that would be 'highly discounted'. His €20million purchase clause expired on Sunday, and United were always unlikely to be utilising that clause due to the fact that they believe they can get a cheaper deal.

And, as a result of Amrabat's future potentially swaying towards Old Trafford in the future, Firenze Viola have suggested that Amrabat's entourage are aiming to move their player to the Red Devils in the summer - with Amrabat posting a video of himself training in his United shorts, with the No. 20 clearly visible.

Sofyan Amrabat's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 16th Blocks Per Game 0.3 =13th Fouls Made Per Game 1.1 5th Tackles Per Game 1.3 10th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 =17th Match rating 6.24 26th

It does not mean a lot at this stage, but it does question his commitment to Fiorentina, who he is still under contract at despite his loan spell at United last season. And Tuttomercato have further stated that Amrabat wants to return to United, with Fiorentina wanting a solution sorted out quickly - and so they are ready to talk to Dan Ashworth and Co about a potential move that could still be a loan deal.

If United don't decide to push forward with a deal for the midfielder, he would still push forward with a deal that would see him join the Premier League - with Crystal Palace and Fulham both being linked in recent weeks.

Amrabat Would be a Smart Pickup on Cheaper Deal

The star knows the club and has Premier League experience

Casemiro has been tipped with an exit from Old Trafford, and if he does move on after his two-year spell, United would be left with no defensive midfielders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat featured in 30 games for Manchester United, failing to register a goal or assist.

Manuel Ugarte continues to be linked as their number one choice, but Amrabat would certainly offer backup to the Uruguayan - and as a player who can perform well on his day as well as knowing the club inside out after his year in the north west, it wouldn't be the worst deal in the world.

United, as the report states, could get him for as low as €12million - and for a player who is only set to turn 28 in August, it's not a deal that should be sniffed at if they are to bolster their squad depth.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-07-24.