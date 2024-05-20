Highlights Journalist Taylor criticizes Amrabat's performance, stating he was 'miles out of his depth' against Brighton.

Amrabat has struggled to secure a regular spot at Man Utd under ten Hag, with limited starts this season.

Despite some praised displays recently, it is unlikely United will pay the £21.4m fee to secure Amrabat permanently.

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has endured an inconsistent time at Old Trafford since arriving on loan, and journalist Ryan Taylor slammed his performance against Brighton & Hove Albion, suggesting that he had an 'absolute nightmare' and looked 'miles out of his depth'.

The Moroccan international signed for the Red Devils on loan at the beginning of the campaign, and he's struggled to become a regular under Erik ten Hag. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro have been the Dutch tactician's first-choice midfield options over the last few months, but Amrabat was given a chance to impress in the final games of the campaign.

Amrabat 'Out of his Depth' for Man Utd

He had a 'nightmare' against Brighton

Reporting during the game against Brighton on Sunday, United's final match of the season, journalist Taylor slammed the performance of Amrabat, suggesting that he looked 'out of his depth'...

"Sofyan Amrabat is having an absolute nightmare here at Amex. Well off the pace, looks miles out of his depth. Brighton have run him ragged."

Amrabat hasn't been a regular feature for United this term, but ten Hag has given him the opportunity to impress over the last few weeks, starting the previous three games in a row. The Red Devils do have the option to secure his signature on a permanent deal for a fee of around £21.4m in the summer transfer window, so the final three games of the campaign have been a chance for Amrabat to audition for a lengthier stay.

Sofyan Amrabat vs Man Utd Squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 (11) 16th Assists 0 N/A Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =20th Tackles Per Game 1.3 10th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 =17th Match rating 6.24 26th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 20/05/2024

Whether Amrabat has done enough to earn himself a permanent transfer to Old Trafford remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely that the Manchester outfit will pay the fee required. With just 10 Premier League starts to his name this season, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for United to cough up the cash.

The 26-year-old's displays in recent months have also been praised, with Mark Goldbridge labelling his performance against Arsenal earlier this month as 'very good'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes have all played more Premier League minutes than Sofyan Amrabat this season.

Man Utd Targeting £120m Duo

Michael Olise and Bremer are options

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gleison Bremer and Michael Olise are two players appreciated by United ahead of the summer transfer window. The duo could leave their respective clubs for around £120m combined later this year.

The Red Devils supporters will be hoping new owners INEOS back ten Hag - or whoever is in charge - after an underwhelming campaign in the Premier League. The Manchester outfit certainly need reinforcements if they want to qualify for the Champions League and start competing in the upper echelons of England's top flight.

All stats courtesy of FBref