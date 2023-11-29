Highlights Sofyan Amrabat has not lived up to expectations at Manchester United and is struggling for minutes under Erik ten Hag.

It is unlikely that United will sign Amrabat permanently, as he has not done enough to warrant a regular place in the side.

Ten Hag may be considering bringing in another midfielder in January as a long-term replacement for Amrabat, with AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders being considered as an option, alongside two younger targets.

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat hasn't made the impact that many would have expected at Old Trafford and journalist Dean Jones has discussed with GIVEMESPORT how the Morroco international might be feeling after Kobbie Mainoo started ahead of him.

The Red Devils did everything they could to prise Amrabat away from Fiorentina during the summer transfer window, but Erik ten Hag hasn't given him a lot of chances to impress this campaign. United signed Amrabat on an initial loan deal from the Serie A side, paying £8.5m to bring him in temporarily. The Manchester club can secure his signature on a permanent basis for a fee of £21.4m, as per Sky Sports.

What the future holds for Amrabat remains to be seen, but you'd imagine he's not fully set on signing a long-term deal unless he can be guaranteed regular minutes under ten Hag for the remainder of the campaign.

United won't sign Amrabat permanently as it stands

As it stands, it wouldn't make an awful lot of financial sense to sign Amrabat. Against Everton, 18-year-old Mainoo started ahead of him, producing an excellent performance with Amrabat on the bench. According to the Daily Star, as it stands, ten Hag isn't planning to exercise the buy option in Amrabat's contract to turn his loan move into a permanent one. The 27-year-old hasn't done enough to warrant a regular place in the side.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag must be disappointed with the level of performance Amrabat has produced in a United shirt. The former Feyenoord midfielder has been limited to just 614 minutes in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Sofyan Amrabat - stats vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.46 16th Average passes per game 42.7 9th Long balls per game 3 =4th Pass success rate 88.7% 6th Tackles per game 2.2 3rd Interceptions 0.5 =10th Stats according to WhoScored

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Amrabat mirrors whatever happens when the club make high-profile additions. Jones names the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho, who have both flattered to deceive since arriving at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see what happens with the Morrocan star in the next few months. Ten Hag and his recruitment team might be considering bringing in yet another midfielder if they feel Amrabat isn't up to the task.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that he can't quite work out why Amrabat is struggling to start games at the moment, questioning whether there is an injury holding him back or he's not fulfilling expectations behind the scenes. The journalist adds that Amrabat could be feeling insulted that an 18-year-old is playing ahead of him and it should motivate him to cement a regular place in the starting XI under ten Hag. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Amrabat is a bit of a head-scratcher really, because the guy is just really struggling to start games at the moment and given the pursuit that went on to actually sign him, I don't really understand why that's the case. Is he not fulfilling expectations behind the scenes? I don't know. Is he carrying some sort of injury that is holding him back? I don't know the full reasoning for why Amrabat isn't getting more minutes. But he should be looking at Kobbie Mainoo getting a start and making that sort of impression and almost feel insulted by it because he should feel like it motivates him to push a kid back out at a team. Any professional should feel bad in a moment like this."

Ten Hag is eyeing a January replacement

Keeping Amrabat around for the remainder of the season as squad depth, considering the amount of injuries United have had, would probably be a smart move. However, if the Manchester club aren't going to consider securing his signature on a permanent deal, then finding a long-term replacement could be a priority.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Manchester United are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The 25-year-old would likely be a ready-made midfielder to come in and be an option for ten Hag, whilst they also have two young targets lined up. Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton and Royal Antwerp youngster Arthur Vermeeren are also being considered by the Manchester outfit.