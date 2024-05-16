Highlights Loan signing Sofyan Amrabat has impressed recently with his performance against Newcastle a stand-out.

Despite limited game time, the midfielder has received praise for key contributions in recent matches.

His recent displays might not be enough to earn him a permanent deal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has struggled for game time at Old Trafford, but his performance against Newcastle United on Wednesday night was impressive. Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst has praised the Moroccan international, suggesting that he was as good as Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernanes.

The loan addition of Amrabat has undoubtedly been a failure so far, with Erik ten Hag rarely giving him an opportunity to impress. The Red Devils needed cover in the middle of the park, but he's flattered to deceive during his time at Old Trafford.

Signing Amrabat on a permanent deal would appear unlikely considering his lack of impact, but performances like against Newcastle might show ten Hag that he should have given the 27-year-old more minutes this season.

Amrabat One of Man Utd's Stronger Performers

He was as good as Diallo and Fernandes

Writing after the victory over the Magpies, Luckhurst gave his playing ratings for the game, with Amrabat receiving a score of eight out of 10, the same as Diallo and Fernandes...

"Was steady until he gave the ball away and he could have given away a penalty on Gordon. Recovered with a vital block to stop Isak from making it 2-1 to Newcastle. 8."

With Casemiro forced to play at centre-back due to injuries in defence, Amrabat was given a rare starting role at Old Trafford, and he grasped it with both hands. If the midfielder, on loan from Fiorentina, was hoping to secure a permanent contract in Manchester, it might be too little too late after an underwhelming campaign in the Premier League.

Amrabat also heavily featured against Arsenal last weekend, and despite ten Hag's men suffering a defeat to the second-placed side, Mark Goldbridge labelled his performance 'very good'. As per Sky Sports, United have an option to buy Amrabat on a permanent deal for around £21.4m.

There's certainly an argument to suggest that Amrabat might have deserved more game time this campaign, and it's a similar story for Diallo. The United duo have impressed over the last few games, but the likes of Antony and Scott McTominay are often picked ahead of them in ten Hag's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat has started just nine Premier League games for Manchester United this campaign, playing a total of 870 minutes.

Man Utd Looking to Strengthen in Midfield

Amadou Onana could be targeted

The future of some of United's crop of midfielders could be uncertain during the summer transfer window, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, and Casemiro not hitting the heights expected of them this season. If the Red Devils want to go to the next level, they might need reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is a player of interest to United's recruitment team. The Manchester outfit are also keen on young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to target some of the stars of the future.

