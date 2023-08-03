Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a busy summer transfer window for the Red Devils so far, but Erik ten Hag will want further reinforcements to take his side to the next level.

Manchester United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

Ten Hag is an admirer of the midfielder and is keen to strike a deal if Fiorentina can be persuaded to lower their demands for Amrabat, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite signing Mason Mount during the window, Amrabat is a player more accustomed to playing in a slightly deeper role.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Manchester club pushed the button on signing a new midfielder this summer, with Scott McTominay attracting interest from West Ham United, according to Sky Sports.

Metro have also claimed that United are willing to lower their asking price for Fred in order to allow him to complete a move to Turkish club Galatasaray.

If Fred and McTominay both depart and with Marcel Sabitzer leaving Old Trafford following the expiration of his loan deal from Bayern Munich, signing an additional body to play in the middle of the park could be a necessity.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on United's pursuit of Amrabat.

What has Jones said about Amrabat and Man Utd?

Jones has suggested that United could take the next step in signing Amrabat after they complete a deal to bring Rasmus Hojlund to the North West.

The journalist adds that there is a confidence internally that Man Utd can secure the signature of the Moroccan midfielder this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They are really hot on this deal, I think they will keep pushing this to make it happen because there seems more intent than any time up to now.

"There is still the Atletico Madrid factor to fend off but United want to make Amrabat their next signing after Hojlund and if they can pull that off it’s going to be a real accomplishment.

"United’s transfer window was redefined over the course of July and now August will be used to put the finishing touches to the deals and glam up the squad. I’m told there is evert confidence that can make the numbers work on this one, so it’s a pretty exciting time."

Who else could Man Utd look to sign?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are also chasing Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, which could accelerate if Dean Henderson's future is resolved.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also explained to GMS that United did have an interest in Kane, but the financial package Tottenham Hotspur were demanding was deemed too expensive.

If United want to genuinely challenge for the Premier League title next season, then it's understandable as to why they're looking to splash the cash in multiple areas of the pitch this summer.