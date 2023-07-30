Manchester United will want further reinforcements to compete at the top of the table, and presenter HLTCO believes one player is 'perfectly suited' to the Premier League, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

United fans might be satisfied with their transfer dealings so far, but there's no doubt they'll be wanting more.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

Mason Mount and Andre Onana are the first two players to have arrived through the door at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, although finishing third in the Premier League, struggled to keep up with both Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race last season.

Arsenal, in particular, have significantly strengthened their squad so far, bringing in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, so United could fall even further behind their rivals if they don't continue investing.

The next priority in the transfer window could be for United to target a striker, with Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley after his loan spell at Old Trafford.

After that, we could see Erik ten Hag look to bring in another midfielder, with Marcel Sabitzer, similarly, leaving United after spending the second half of the season in Manchester.

Now, HLTCO has given his verdict on one of ten Hag's targets.

What has HLTCO said about Man Utd?

HLTCO has suggested that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who could cost up to £34m, is 'perfectly suited' to the Premier League.

The presenter adds that the Moroccan is a dynamic and combative player, hinting that he could be a smart signing for United this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Like everyone else, he really caught my eye in the World Cup. He was a very dynamic presence for Morocco. I sort of set my stall out really over the last few years.

"He's obviously been at Fiorentina for a fair while now. I won't profess to have watched him regularly for his club, it's more of a sporadic thing.

"But everything I've seen in his game during the World Cup and whenever I have watched him suggests that he's a very combative player, he looks to progress the play, he's very much dynamic and involved in everything that's going on across the pitch.

"I think that in itself may well prove to be perfectly suited to the Premier League."

What's next for Man Utd?

As previously mentioned, the priority for United could be to sign a new striker over the next few weeks.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are closing in on the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, with personal terms already agreed.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United have an interest in Monaco defender Axel Disasi, hinting that the Manchester club could also look to bring in reinforcements at the back.

Overall, it appears United are far from finished when it comes to their summer business.