Manchester United have already finalised the signing of Mason Mount, but they are in the market for another midfielder, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano providing the details, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

If the Red Devils want to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, reinforcements will be necessary this summer.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

With Marcel Sabitzer returning to Bayern Munich following his short loan spell with United, the club acted fast by signing former Chelsea midfielder Mount.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are now in their thirties, so adding a younger player in the middle of the park made sense.

Similarly to Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst spent the second half of last season on a temporary deal at Old Trafford, so a striker to lead the line could be one of Erik ten Hag's priorities for the rest of the window.

However, if United want to make a genuine push for the title, then adding quality all throughout the squad will be pivotal.

David De Gea has also now left United following the expiration of his contract, so ten Hag and his recruitment team have plenty of work on their hands before the season begins.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has provided an update on their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who was described as 'extraordinary' by former Spain manager Luis Enrique, during the World Cup in Qatar,

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Amrabat and Man Utd?

Romano has suggested that Amrabat is a player appreciated by United, but they have multiple midfielders on their shortlist.

The journalist adds that it could all depend on the budget they have to spend on a second midfielder during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yes, Sofyan Amrabat is really appreciated. It's true, he's one of the players they like at Manchester United. Let me say, he's not the only one, because it will also depend on how much they will invest on the second midfielder.

"They made a big investment of course on Mason Mount, so it's important to understand how much they will have left on their budget to attack the second defensive midfielder for the summer transfer window."

What's next for Man Utd?

As mentioned, signing a goalkeeper and a striker could be the next moves to happen at Old Trafford.

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that United are edging closer to completing the signing of Inter Milan number one Andre Onana.

The journalist reveals that we could see an announcement in the next few days, but the Italian club are occupied with trying to sign Juan Cuadrado, whilst also hunting for a new striker.

Ben Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that United will now look to negotiate for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, once they've completed a deal to sign Onana.

United are looking to pay significantly lower than the Italian club's asking price, which stands at £60m.