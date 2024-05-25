Highlights Sofyan Amrabat was the unsung hero in Manchester United's FA Cup Final win against Manchester City with solid defending and passing accuracy.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes took to Instagram to praise Amrabat's performance after the game, highlighting how good he was.

Amrabat's future at Manchester United remains uncertain, but his performance may earn him a permanent move.

From Manchester United’s triumphant win over Manchester City, it’s difficult to pick out a standout performer. Bruno Fernandes, thanks to his tenacious running, Raphael Varane’s expert box defending and Alejandro Garnacho’s creative output all provided compelling cases to be named the affair’s key performer.

Kobbie Mainoo, the 19-year-old midfielder, picked up the Man of the Match award for his midfield exploits - and deservedly so. But his midfield partner, Sofyan Amrabat, was undoubtedly the Red Devils’ unsung hero, with a multitude of his strong points coming to the fore.

The Morocco international was signed on a temporary basis in the summer of 2023 as a means of potentially becoming Casemiro’s long-term replacement. A starring role in the 2022 World Cup saw him become a sought-after prospect, evidenced by Manchester United’s tug-of-war battle with Liverpool for his services.

Fundamentally, the Netherlands-born ace has struggled to assert his dominance in the Old Trafford engine room, restricting him to just 1,541 minutes of action since he arrived in M16 with many believing he's 'out of his depth' amid the hustle and bustle of England's top tier. Towards the end of his short but sweet stint with the 20-time English champions, Amrabat has begun to show his worth with a string of strong performances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat became the first Moroccan to ever win the FA Cup.

Despite being a certified unsung hero, none other than Paul Scholes - one of the club's best-ever Premier League midfielders - ensured to give Amrabat his flowers after the match had concluded. Taking to Instagram, the former pale-faced metronome referred to the Fiorentina loanee as a ‘prime Gattuso’ for his high-octane showing in the all-Manchester final.

A Dive Into Amrabat’s In-Game Statistics

Completed 92.6% of his passes

For his nation, Amrabat has no doubt been one of the star men over the years, showcasing his defensive acumen from the base of midfield. His game is molded around screening his back four by detecting danger, breaking up play and then releasing it to the creative-minded players around him.

At Manchester United, however, that is not the case - as evidenced by his ‘unsung hero’ tag. Without a doubt, Amrabat’s best game in a Manchester United strip was saved by the most momentous of occasions: the FA Cup final. In the cut-throat world of football, there was every chance that he could have missed out on performing on the big stage - but Casemiro’s absence opened the door.

His performance was easy on the eye, shutting down every Manchester City attack possible, while remaining calm and composed in possession. Keeping the likes of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne from making a difference is no easy feat, but Amrabat did exactly that. Neither of City's star men had much luck against the Moroccan, with De Bruyne even moving out wide to find any breathing space before being subbed.

Taking a respectable 37 touches - five more than Mainoo - Amrabat was not expecting to get on the ball all too often given the dominant nature of their opponents’ blueprint. But he was calm, he made the right decisions at the right time and made sure to thwart countless opportunities for Guardiola and his entourage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat has failed to register a goal or an assist in 30 appearances for Manchester United.

As expected, the midfield enforcer’s defensive numbers are the most impressive, successfully completing two of his tackles. He also made two clearances and a block to keep Manchester City’s attacking threat relatively quiet. The combativeness of his play, combined with his physicality and positional awareness, proved critical in guiding the Red Devils to a memorable win at Wembley, maintaining all levels of compactness in the centre of the pitch.

Described as an ‘impregnable shield’ by Manchester Evening News, the star also completed 25 of his 27 passes, which equates to 92.6%, which is certainly a difficult feat against a side as well-drilled and positioned as their local rivals.

Amrabat’s Future Conundrum

Could there be a spot for him at Old Trafford?

Whether Amrabat’s starring performance on one of the biggest stages of English football will be enough to convince the club’s boardroom bosses to convert his loan spell into a permanent move remains unclear - but, for all of his deficiencies, he’s put together a compelling case for him putting pen to paper once again.

At times during 2023/24, the (by trade) central midfielder has been played out of position and even slotted in as a makeshift left-back earlier in the season when Luke Shaw was sidelined due to injury, but his brightest body of work has come in the middle of the park.

According to reports, the Manchester-based outfit negotiated a £21.4 million purchase option when they took him off Fiorentina's hands last summer - and before July hits and the trading period slams open for business, he's attracting plenty of interest from other Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace.

With Casemiro potentially leaving the club in the summer transfer window, keeping a player of Amrabat's ilk would not be the worst decision for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team to make. The midfielder has not been given the best opportunity to play in his preferred position and the Brazilian's departure could allow him to cement a place in the club's starting line-up.