Sofyan Amrabat could be set to give up on his Manchester United dream after interest emerged from Fenerbahce, according to HITC.

The Morocco international spent last season on loan at Old Trafford after being dubbed "extraordinary" by Luis Enrique, but failed to make a big impact, although he shone during the FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his midfield options and Amrabat is a target to return, although the club have already turned down the option to make the loan from Fiorentina permanent on the pre-agreed terms last summer.

Fenerbahce Want to Sign Sofyan Amrabat

Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the midfielder

After waiting until the final hours of the transfer window last summer to seal a deal for Amrabat, the 27-year-old revealed that it was a dream come true to make the move to Old Trafford.

But the Reds deemed his £17million option as too expensive and opted against triggering it, leaving him free to negotiate with other clubs with Fiorentina's permission. INEOS retain an interest in him, having seen a move for Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain stall, but now face competition for his signature.

Sofyan Amrabat's Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 21 Pass completion 87.0% Progressive passes 6.33 Tackles 2.59 Minutes played 938

While speaking to GIVEMESPORT transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Amrabat was "waiting for Manchester United" this summer, but it has now been reported that he has opened the door to other possibilities.

That has opened the door for Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce and their new manager Jose Mourinho to make a move, with Amrabat open to making the switch as he would be willing to play under one of the sport's most decorated managers ever.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Sofyan Amrabat completed 87% of his passes in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Manchester United Prepare Sander Berge Bid

Burnley eye £30million to sell Norwegian

While Amrabat may choose to shut the door on his Manchester United dream, Sander Berge is edging closer to fulfilling his with the Red Devils planning a mega offer for the Norwegian.

Burnley are holding out for £30million to allow their star midfielder to leave the club amid interest from INEOS chiefs, but Man United are said to be preparing an offer worth £25million inclusive of add-ons.

The 26-year-old is reportedly keen to make the move to Old Trafford and would earn around £100,000 per week should the move be completed, although it remains to be seen if they can strike a deal with his club.

