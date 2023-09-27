Highlights Liverpool signed the better player in Ryan Gravenberch compared to missing out on Sofyan Amrabat, according to Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin.

Liverpool will have no regrets about missing out on one midfielder this summer, as Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin insists to GIVEMESPORT that Jurgen Klopp's men signed the better player in Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds went through a complete midfield rebuild during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

It was a busy summer for Klopp and his recruitment team, having to deal with a host of midfielders seeking pastures new. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson accepted lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, whilst Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all departed following the expirations of their contracts.

The Merseyside club were keen on bringing superstar youngster Jude Bellingham to Anfield, but journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool pulled out of the race due to the financial package they would have to put up to secure his signature. In the end, Liverpool signed no fewer than four additions in the middle of the park, bringing in Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Gravenberch.

Although the Reds forked out a hefty amount of cash to attract the midfield quartet to Merseyside, they now have four strong options competing for places in the middle of the park.

Of course, considering the impact Bellingham has made in Spain, there could be a slight regret from Liverpool about not pursuing a move for the England international, but they opted to spread their budget across multiple different players, and they're reaping the rewards so far this season. Liverpool currently find themselves sitting in second place in the Premier League table, having won five games and drawn one this campaign.

Liverpool have no regrets about missing out on £30m star to Premier League rivals

Bellingham is the most eye-catching player that the Merseyside club missed out on in the summer, but Liverpool were desperately hunting for midfield additions elsewhere, too. Liverpool were reportedly looking to hijack Manchester United's move for £30m-rated midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and the Reds made another effort to secure his signature late in the window after missing out on Moises Caicedo, according to MailOnline.

Machin has suggested that Liverpool certainly got the better end of the deal when opting to bring in Gravenberch, with Amrabat heading to Old Trafford, the Redmen TV presenter also hinted that Amrabat's ability might have been slightly overstated due to an impressive performance at the World Cup. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, when asked whether he was happy that Liverpool ended up with Gravenberch instead of Amrabat, he said...

"Oh God, absolutely. Yeah. Amrabat had an amazing World Cup and he drew a lot of eyes in that tournament. But it was telling that most of the key sort of journalists who had eyes on him, they weren't as enamoured with his performances. There are a lot of questions about what his true level was. Was that just a breakout tournament? You see this happen a lot of times at major international tournaments. Players really pour it on there but then they can't maintain that, that's not their true level of footballer. I think when you look at him, you know, he came out of that World Cup at 26 - prime age for a footballer, prime age for a midfielder. In a market that from January into this summer saw midfielders, defensive midfielders in particular, going for record sums. The fact that he was only available for around £30m and then ultimately on loan, I think that kind of tells you the level of Amrabat."

Did Liverpool get the better end of the deal?

There's no doubt both players would have been impressive signings for Liverpool. However, Gravenberch is six years younger than Amrabat, so the former has the potential to surpass the latter during his career. Whether either player will be suited to the Premier League remains to be seen, but Liverpool fans can certainly be excited by Gravenberch's potential.

Career League Stats Amrabat Gravenberch Starts 148 109 Goals 4 15 Assists 10 21 Key Passes (Per 90) 0.65 1.39 Pass Completion (%) 87.7% 85.4% Tackles Won (Per 90) 0.80 0.98 Stats according to FBref

The Reds paid just over £34m for Gravenberch, according to Sky Sports, and considering he's still only 21 years old, Liverpool might not regret failing to secure the signature of Amrabat. There are question marks as to why Amrabat wasn't picked up by a bigger club before the World Cup, and Gravenberch is far from reaching his full potential.