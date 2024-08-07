Highlights Sofyan Amrabat is open to returning to Manchester United this summer.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is open to a return to Manchester United this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old is open to ‘all the proposals’ this summer, but at the moment, he is prioritising a move to Old Trafford, with Manchester United’s decision still pending.

Appreciated by boss Erik ten Hag, Amrabat would welcome a reunion with the Dutchman and remains on the list of options for the Red Devils.

Keen to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park, Manchester United have not ruled out Amrabat’s return amid struggles in completing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

Romano suggests the Uruguayan remains Manchester United’s priority in midfield this summer after he gave the green light to a move to Old Trafford last month.

Valued by PSG at £51m, Ugarte is keen on leaving the French capital just 12 months after arriving from Sporting Lisbon, but PSG's valuation so far means that the club have begun to look at alternative midfield targets in case a deal cannot be found.

Amrabat ‘Among Options’ for Man United

‘Really appreciated’ by Erik ten Hag

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that Amrabat remains on the list of options for Manchester United, despite the Red Devils prioritising a move for Ugarte:

“Sofyan Amrabat is another option they have, for sure in the list, is obviously a player they know so well, really appreciated by Erik ten Hag. “Amrabat is also waiting for Manchester United to see what’s going to happen in the next weeks. So open to all the proposals, but at the moment, intention to leave Fiorentina and open to returning to Manchester United. “So I think the priority was Ugarte, and then we will see what happens with Amrabat.”

Earlier this summer, United decided against triggering Amrabat’s buy option included in the short-term deal with Fiorentina.

According to Romano, the Red Devils would now have to agree on a new package for the Moroccan if they were to sign him on a permanent deal before the transfer window shuts. It's believed Amrabat is desperate for a return to Old Trafford and made that clear publicly as he was spotted training in Manchester United's training kit during the summer.

After completing the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, the Premier League giants are now expected to shift their focus to the middle of the park, with several options lined up.

Amrabat, who was described as "extraordinary" by Luis Enrique, made 30 appearances across all competitions during his loan stay in Manchester, including an impressive performance in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The holding midfielder was also utilised on the left side of the defence, where he made five starts in the absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Sofyan Amrabat's Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 21 Pass completion 87.0% Progressive passes 6.33 Tackles 2.59 Minutes played 938

Man Utd to Improve Bid for Bayern Duo

De Ligt and Mazraoui transfer saga set to unfold

Manchester United are preparing to make another offer for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils are expected to step up their pursuit of the former Ajax defenders, who have already given the green light for a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

According to Romano, Manchester United have told both players they are ‘prepared to attack’ the situation again after seeing their bid for the duo rejected by Bayern last week.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-08-24.