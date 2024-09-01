Sol Bamba, the former defender for Leeds United, Cardiff City, and Hibernian, has passed away at the age of 39.

Bamba, who earned 46 caps for Ivory Coast, also played for Leicester and Middlesbrough before moving into coaching with Cardiff last year. In 2021, he recovered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma after undergoing chemotherapy treatment while still playing for Cardiff and had been working at the Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the tragic news on Saturday night.

A club statement read: "Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community."

The beautiful game pays its respects to a hero

Although Bamba's life was brought to an untimely end, he left a lasting impression on the clubs he played for. "Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away," Leeds said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts."

Cardiff said the news was received with "the deepest sadness", describing Bamba as a "club legend" and adding: "As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman."

Middlesbrough wrote: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol's family and friends at this time. RIP Sol." The Football Association said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of Bamba's death, as many others from each corner of the footballing globe paid tribute to a player who encompassed the rare trait of being loved by all.

Sol Bamba's Career

He was the backbone at every club he played at

Born in France to Ivorian parents, Sol Bamba started his football career at Paris Saint-Germain before making a move to Scotland. During his first season with Dunfermline, he played a key role in their journey to the Scottish Cup final. In 2008, he signed with Hibernian and later moved to Leicester City in 2011.

Following his time in Turkey and Italy, Bamba joined Leeds United, where he served as the club captain. In his first full season at Cardiff City, he was instrumental in their promotion to the Premier League. Bamba made over 100 appearances for the Welsh club and took on the role of assistant manager for six months in 2023.

Bamba represented the Ivory Coast at the 2008 Olympics and played in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He made his final international appearance two years later.