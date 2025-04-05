Sol Campbell may be a controversial figure, but there's no denying that he's one of the greatest centre-backs in the history of the Premier League. He played elite football at the top of the division for the majority of his career, winning multiple league titles and FA Cups among other honours.

As a result, Campbell knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a quality player. He's had his fair share of critics for his attitude off the pitch, but he was still a very talented defender and had a solid mind for the sport. His opinion on football is one that holds a lot of weight and he was recently tasked, in an interview with talkSPORT, to name the best defender, midfielder, winger and striker to ever play the beautiful game.

Defender

Campell named Paolo Maldini

First up, Campbell was asked to name the best defender of all time. As a former elite defender himself, there's likely not much he's more clued up in than what it takes to thrive at the back. That shows as well, as while some of his picks are a little controversial, there won't be many arguments about who he named as the best defender ever. The former Arsenal man picked Paolo Maldini. The Italian, whether it was at left-back or in the heart of defence, was a force to be reckoned with throughout his career at AC Milan.

He was a striker's worst nightmare and rarely let anyone get the better of him on the football pitch. He was majestic at the back and almost glided around the pitch. There have been very few players quite like Maldini.

Paolo Maldini's career statistics Games 1027 Goals 40 Assists 48 Trophies 23

Central Midfielder

Campbell named Paul Gascoigne

Campbell's next pick for the best central midfielder ever is a surprising one. There's no denying that Paul Gascoigne was one of the most charismatic and creative footballers in the world during his career on the pitch. He was unlike anyone and could do things with a ball at his feet that most could only ever dream of. His antics off the pitch held him back, though, and prevented him ever really reaching the pinacle of the sport.

Still, Campbell named him the best central midfielder of all time. The Englishman represented the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Rangers during his career and was beloved everywhere he went. If you ask most people, though, he wouldn't be the name that immediately came to mind when discussing the best centre-mid ever.

Paul Gascoigne's career statistics Games 463 Goals 90 Assists 23 Trophies 5

Winger

Campbell named Ryan Giggs